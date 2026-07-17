Indira’s past, Sonia’s push, Rahul’s parallel: How Gandhis’ Congress has 3-track policy on Wangchuk and CJP

As Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 20th day in Delhi on Friday, the Congress's response to the activist and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest has moved on three tracks — one rooted in family memory, one of caution as main Opposition, and a third keeping some measured distance for a parallel track.

Three generations of the Gandhi family have now, in different ways, found themselves entangled with Sonam Wangchuk's politics of the fast, even as Narendra Modi’s government remains indifferent at best to the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Indira's history The memory being invoked belongs to 1984, a year that’s seminal for many reasons. Sonam Wangchuk's father, Sonam Wangyal, undertook a five-day hunger strike that year demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Ladakh's communities. An ex-MLA from Leh for the Congress, and later minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government too, Sonam Wangyal was important enough for the prime minister to react.

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister; she flew into Leh and persuaded him to end the fast, committing to grant ST status and the benefits that come with that.

She was in the middle of many fires at the time, and was assassinated later that year over the military’s actions during Operation Bluestar at the Sikh shrine of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. Her promise to Ladakh materialised by 1989. Sonam Wangyal himself had a complicated relationship with the party by then, as he was expelled from the Congress in 1987 over “anti-party activities”. He died in 1998.

Sonia's intervention It was this 42-year-old episode involving her mother-in-law that Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, is reported to have invoked this week to push her party towards publicly backing Wangchuk's current fast.

The intervention marked a turning point after weeks of conspicuous Congress silence on the CJP protest, even as AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had already backed him. Congress MPs did so in individual capacities.

Party insiders were reported to be concerned over support for a satirical outfit that could confuse the anti-government voice that the Congress intends to lead as the main Opposition party.

But a shift became visible on Thursday, when general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal broke the party's silence, expressed solidarity with Wangchuk, and said the demand for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, was already being made by the Congress too.

That was also the day CJP’s Saurav Das posted on X about the Indira Gandhi intervention of 1984, citing it as responsible conduct — apparently as opposed to how the NDA regime has launched an attack, with Pradhan himself calling the protesters “B-team of terrorists”.