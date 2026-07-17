Gas Prices Will Stay Higher for Longer, Even if Oil Falls

President Trump has succeeded at times in calming crude-oil markets even as the Iran war rages on. But he doesn’t have the same sway over gasoline prices, which ultimately matter more to consumers. A gas station in Los Angeles. Despite the resumption of U.S.-Iran hostilities, U.S. benchmark crude prices are hovering around $80 a barrel. That is about 18% above where they were before the Iran war began. By contrast, gasoline prices remain 32% higher at $3.94 a gallon, according to energy data firm OPIS. So-called gasoline crack spreads, which measure the difference between gasoline and crude-oil prices, are averaging 90 cents a gallon so far this month. That is the highest level in four years, according to data from Novi Labs. Why are fuel prices so much higher? One reason: fuel markets didn’t have the buffers that crude oil had. This means that even if there’s another ceasefire that allows oil to again flow, gasoline and diesel prices are likely to stay higher for longer.

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The crude-oil market’s surprise shock absorber was China, which dramatically cut its imports. It imported just 5.7 million barrels a day in June, according to the International Energy Agency’s July oil market report, down from around 11 million barrels a day before the Iran war. China hasn’t provided the same slack in the refined-products market. It is typically a net exporter of gasoline and diesel, but has reduced exports significantly since the war started, according to Rob Smith, global head of fuel retail at S&P Global Energy. Chinese refiners’ throughputs dropped to a six-year low in May, consistent with its decline in crude imports, according to the IEA. Crude-oil supply was also boosted by hefty releases from strategic petroleum reserves around the world. Members of the International Energy Agency, a coalition of oil-consuming countries, released 2.4 million barrels a day in May and 1.5 million barrels a day in June. The vast majority of these releases were of crude oil rather than refined fuel, according to data from the IEA. All of this crude oil needs to be processed to become gasoline and diesel. But refining capacity in two major fuel-export regions—the Middle East and Russia—has been severely curtailed by conflict. Global refineries processed 5.1 million fewer barrels a day in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2025, according to the IEA. Middle Eastern refiners’ major export path is bottlenecked by Strait of Hormuz disruptions, and some facilities have been damaged by Iranian strikes. They processed just 7.6 million barrels a day in the second quarter, a fifth fewer than they did in 2025, according to the IEA. In Russia, the world’s second largest fuel exporter, more than a quarter of refining capacity has been knocked offline by Ukrainian drones. The country, which typically supplies about 11% of global seaborne diesel, imposed a short-term export ban on the fuel last week. It has also started buying gasoline, a fuel it typically doesn’t import, from India and Belarus. Russia’s diesel export ban could have knock-on effects. If diesel prices keep rising globally, U.S. refiners may be motivated to boost diesel production and cut gasoline production unless the price of the latter rises, according to energy economist Philip Verleger. Global gasoline inventories were 3% below the trailing-five-year average as of June and the gap is expected to widen to 4% this month, according to S&P Global. In the U.S., gasoline inventory is about 8% lower than the five-year average for this time of year.

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