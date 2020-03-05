e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan folds hands as he urges fans to greet with namaste, salaam amid Coronavirus scare

Salman Khan folds hands as he urges fans to greet with namaste, salaam amid Coronavirus scare

Salman Khan has shared a message for his fans and netizens, asking them to stick to conventional ways of greeting - namaste and salaam - in wake of coronavirus scare.

bollywood Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:49 IST
Asian News International
Salman Khan posts a pic from his gym as he advises fans for coronavirus.
Salman Khan posts a pic from his gym as he advises fans for coronavirus.
         

Urging netizens to adopt traditional salutation styles like ‘namaste’ and ‘salaam’ to greet everyone in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, megastar Salman Khan on Thursday shared a picture from his workout session.

Flaunting his perfectly chiselled body, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared a picture of himself sitting on a pull-down machine with folded hands as a mark of Indian tradition ‘namaste’. “Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....” he captioned the picture.

Salman recently touched the mark of 30 million followers on Instagram on Saturday and shared a short video on the platform thanking his fans for it. In the video, he first thanked fans with folded hands and then a salute.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

