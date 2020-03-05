Salman Khan folds hands as he urges fans to greet with namaste, salaam amid Coronavirus scare

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:49 IST

Urging netizens to adopt traditional salutation styles like ‘namaste’ and ‘salaam’ to greet everyone in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, megastar Salman Khan on Thursday shared a picture from his workout session.

Flaunting his perfectly chiselled body, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared a picture of himself sitting on a pull-down machine with folded hands as a mark of Indian tradition ‘namaste’. “Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....” he captioned the picture.

Salman recently touched the mark of 30 million followers on Instagram on Saturday and shared a short video on the platform thanking his fans for it. In the video, he first thanked fans with folded hands and then a salute.

