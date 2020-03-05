e-paper
Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush begin Atrangi Re shoot, see pic

Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re went on floors Thursday and a picture of the muhurat pooja has been shared online, The movie features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles and will hit theatres on Valentine’s next year.

bollywood Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:05 IST
Asian News International
Sara ALi Khan teams up with senior actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for Atrangi Re.
Producer Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai’s next project Atrangi Re starring actors Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush went on the floors on Thursday.

Akshay on Thursday shared the picture of a clapper board kept next to pooja offerings on Twitter and made a formal announcement about the beginning of the shoot. “Our next collaboration with @aanandlrai #AtrangiRe starring @dhanushkraja, #SaraAliKhan & @akshaykumar goes on floors today. The film which is an @arrahman musical and written by #HimanshuSharma will release on Valentine’s 2021. My best wishes to the entire team,” Akshay tweeted.

Atrangi Re marks the first film in which the trio of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space. The AR Rahman musical film which is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. It is written by Himanshu Sharma.

The flick will hit the big theatres on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

