Ahead of Baaghi 3, deconstructing Shraddha Kapoor’s career graph

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 08:10 IST

Shraddha Kapoor has successfully completed 10 years in Bollywood and sealed her position in the industry by delivering back-to-back hits Saaho and Chhichhore last year. The actor is now set to deliver her 17th film – Baaghi 3 in her decade-long career. But what sets Shraddha Kapoor apart from her contemporaries?

The director of her hit Stree, Amar Kaushik, feels it is her understanding of the craft and ability to understand the director’s vision. “Shraddha is a smart actress who every director enjoys working with because she not only gives her 100% to the characters she plays but also understands director’s vision for the character. In Stree, we wanted her to be strong yet mysterious and she brought in just the right amount of both to her character,” Kaushik told Hindustan Times.

“Shraddha is an adorable as a person too. I worked with her for my debut film while she was a star. I had my apprehensions but she was just so friendly and we were able to make work so much fun,” he added.

Shraddha Kapoor’s poster for Baaghi 3.

Shraddha’s choice of co-stars

Shraddha made a forgettable debut in Bollywood in 2010 with Teen Patti but got to work with the biggest names in cinema – Amitabh Bachchan and Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley. While the film couldn’t impress at the box office, she did get noticed for being part of a coveted project. However, there on she has worked only with male co-stars from her own generation such as Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor. Shraddha again bagged a major project when she signed to play the female lead in Baahubali star Prabhas’ Bollywood debut film, Saaho.

Attempt at repeating the hit formula

Shraddha tasted her first major success with musical romance, Aashiqui 2. Her pairing with Aditya Roy Kapur, not to mention their famous kiss under a jacket, went on to be a hit at the box office as the film earned Rs 78 crore at box office. The duo came together again after a gap of five years for Shaad Ali’s Ok Jaanu, which failed to earn audience’s love.

There isn’t a doubt that Shraddha is a good dancer, which made her apt choice for ABCD 2 opposite Varun Dhawan. The 2015 film was a blockbuster with collections of Rs 105 crore. She again paired up with Varun for her latest dance film Street Dancer 3D. The film couldn’t match up to the success of ABCD 2 but Shraddha did win hearts on the dance floor. However, not all attempts to repeat the hit formula worked at the ticket counters. Despite being praised for her work with Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider, the two couldn’t click in their 2017 film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Shraddha now aims to repeat the success of Baaghi opposite Tiger Shroff with their second action film, Baaghi 3.

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho and Chhichhore.

Variety of work

Calling her an all-round performer, film trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “Shraddha is a very beautiful girl and has a wonderful screen presence. Although she has played tough roles, she looks cute and the audience likes that about her. She doesn’t get stereotyped and maintains variation in her work. Her fanbase is huge and she is definitely one of the top female leads in the country. She is a good dancer, good actor and overall a good performer.”

Shraddha has delivered five over Rs 100 crore films, all of which showed the unseen facets of her talent. She played the girl next door in romantic thriller Ek Villain -- her first film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. It was soon followed by her out and out dance film ABCD 2 (Rs 102 crore) in the same year. The actor, however, saw a three-year lull in her career but bounced back with a horror comedy, Stree (129 crore) in which she played a mysterious woman. 2019 turned out to be her most successful year as she delivered even bigger hits with a multi-starrer action film Saaho and Nitesh Tiwari’s college comedy Chhichhore. She played a glamourous female lead and even performed some action scenes in Saaho, which collected Rs 142.95 crore domestically. Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore went on to be her biggest hit at Rs 153 crore. The actor played the mother of a teenager in the film.

A soothing voice

Shraddha is one of the few Bollywood actors who have sung their own songs. Her Galliyan in Ek Villain was a bit hit and did its bit in attracting the audience with some added talent. Her Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi from Half Girlfriend too was a hit among the music lovers despite the poor performance of the film.

Visibility value

Shraddha has been in the industry for almost a decade and seen several misses and hits at the box office. She also endorses multiple brands and appears in various commercials. The actor is the face of several beauty and cosmetics brand besides endorsing quite a few fitness products and a wide variety of other consumer items.

