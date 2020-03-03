Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff poses with Shraddha Kapoor at a special screening on his birthday

bollywood

Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor posed together as they attended a special screening of their upcoming film Baaghi 3. The screening was held after fans requested the same for his birthday on Monday.

Tiger is seen in black top and matching jacket paired with denims while Shraddha is wearing a colourful printed dress for the screening.

Tiger has called his Baaghi 3 role his most challenging one yet. “This has definitely been my most challenging journey of my life. Haven’t pushed myself this far ever, but I guess that’s what I signed up for when we started The Baaghi franchise. Here’s the theme of Baaghi with some unseen visuals. Hope you guys like it #GetReadyToFight out today,” he wrote alongside a teaser for the film’s theme song.

About the film directed by Ahmed Khan, Tiger had recently told PTI, “It’s man vs man, man vs machines and man vs nature, quite literally. I’m fighting helicopters and tanks. All the action that is seen in the trailer is all live. Very little vfx has been used in this film. I give all the credit to Ahmed sir and Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir.” Baaghi 3 is set to release on March 6.

Overwhelmed with the love and wishes he got on his birthday on Monday, Tiger posted a message on Instagram and said, “To all my friends, followers, fans, fcs, my Tigerians and our extended family. Main aap abko shukriya kehna chahunga from the bottom of my heart for making my birthday so special. It is always your love and support that drives me and pushes me when I know I can’t go anymore. Mai jo kuch bhi karta hu aapki wajah se karta hu . Thank you for being the wind beneath my wings and the fuel to my fire.#Baaghi3 is only possible because of you.”

