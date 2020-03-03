e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga arti during her Varanasi visit, see pics

Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga arti during her Varanasi visit, see pics

Sara Ali Khan visited Ganga ghats in Varanasi and has shared picturesque images from her visit. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan shares beautiful pictures from her Varanasi visit.
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan visited Varanasi and has shared photos from her picturesque trip to the famous Ganga ghats. Sara posted the pictures with a simple caption that read, “Ganga Nadi.”

One of the images show Sara sitting on a boat, wearing and off-white salwar-suit. In another, she stares at the camera while sitting on a ghat, watching the legendary Ganga arti. Yet another picture shows Sara enjoying the picturesque view of Ganga ghat lit with lights and diyas and all of it shines on the river surface.

Also read: Irrfan on wife Sutapa’s role in his fight against cancer: ‘If I get to live, I want to live for her’

 

View this post on Instagram

Ganga Nadi 🙏🏻💙

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 where she featured opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film that also starred Randeep Hooda, was a reboot of Imtiaz’s 2009 film Love Aaj Kal that starred Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. About her character in the film, Sara had told Hindustan Times, “Human beings in general, self introspection is an idea we want to work towards, not something we do inherently. We don’t really judge ourselves very often. And to do justice to any character on screen, it’s important to not do that. I don’t judge Zoe. I don’t judge the fact that she says f**k you. I don’t judge the fact that she is a front-footed girl who gets what she wants.”

Sara has just wrapped up the shoot of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 in Goa. She will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, which is a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name. The film had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Next up, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Talking about the film, Akshay had said, “My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”

