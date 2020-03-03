Irrfan on wife Sutapa’s role in his fight against cancer: ‘If I get to live, I want to live for her’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:00 IST

Bollywood actor Irrfan has been away from public eye for most of the past two years ever since he was diagnosed with cancer. Opening up on how he battled with the disease and weathered the storm, the actor said he and his family (wife Sutapa Deb and their two sons) have actually come closer.

Irrfan told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body. You screen out noises …You are selective about what you want to filter in. I have gone through tremendous anxiety but have somehow managed to control it, then, let go. You are playing hopscotch all the time.”

Also read: Arjun Kapoor joins girlfriend Malaika Arora, son Arhaan for her mom’s birthday party. See pics

Irrfan also added that he made the best of the time by spending it with his sons. “ And the best part is that I have had all the time literally to see them evolve. A crucial time for a teenager, like the younger one. The older one isn’t a teenager anymore. What to say about Sutapa (wife)? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still.”

The actor has still to completely recover from the disease. In a message ahead of Angreazi Medium’s trailer release, Irrfan had said in a video message, “This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I so truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we have made it. But there are some unwanted guests in my body... Whatever happens, I will share it with you all...And with this positivity, we made this film. I hope it will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.”

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

About Irrfan’s fight against cancer, Sutapa had written on Facebook last year, “Longest year of our life . Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work,to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends relatives strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for this new start.”

She added, “It seems unbelievable …never ever I realized the meaning of the word unpredictable so well…never ever I could feel peoples wishes on my bones my breath my heartbeat which helped me to stay focused and kicking.. i cant take names because there are names and there are names I don’t even know who played angels. Sorry for not been able to answer individually but I know what you mean to us,”

Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium talks about the struggles of single father who tries his best to ensure his daughter fulfils her dream of studying in London. Elaborating on the subject of his upcoming film, Irrfan told the tabloid, “I sent my kids to an alternative school with hardly any facilities in the formative years. I have met hundreds of successful children from government schools, and very mediocre, highly non-stimulated children from private schools.”

.

Follow @htshowbiz for more