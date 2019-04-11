Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens note on actor’s return after fighting cancer, says ‘taking baby steps back to life’

As actor Irrfan Khan returns to work after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London, his wife Sutapa Sikdar has penned a heartfelt note thanking fans and friends for their best wishes. The actor was diagnosed in March last year and was away for almost a year.

Calling it the “longest year” of her and Irrfan’s life, Sutapa wrote, “Longest year of our life . Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever.while we take our babysteps back to work,to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends relatives strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for this new start.”

Irrfan is in Jaipur at present where he is shooting for Angrezi Medium, a sequel to sleeper hit Hindi Medium. “ It seems unbelievable …never ever I realized the meaning of the word unpredictable so well…never ever I could feel peoples wishes on my bones my breath my heartbeat which helped me to stay focused and kicking.. i cant take names because there are names and there are names I don’t even know who played angels. Sorry for not been able to answer individually but I know what you mean to us,” Sutapa wrote, adding that she doesn’t see beyond one day.

Irrfan had earlier announced his return on social media, writing, “Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.”

Earlier, talking about his condition with AP, Irrfan had said, “There are challenges which life throws at you. But I have started believing in the way this condition has tested me, really, really tested me in all aspects...Initially I was shaken. I didn’t know. I was very, very vulnerable. But slowly, there is another way to look at things that is much more powerful and much more productive and much more healthy and I just want people to believe that nature is much more trustworthy and one must trust that.”

Here is Sutapa Sikdar’s tweet about Irrfan Khan…

