Arjun Kapoor joins girlfriend Malaika Arora, son Arhaan for her mom’s birthday party. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 09:57 IST

Arjun Kapoor seems to have fit right in with girlfriend Malaika Arora’s family. As her mother Joyce Arora rang in her birthday on Monday night with family, he joined the celebrations. While Arjun wore a black long-sleeved T-shirt with grey pants and a baseball cap, Malaika looked stunning in a yellow ruffle dress.

Malaika’s son Arhaan, from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan, was also clicked at the birthday bash. He kept it casual, and wore a grey full-sleeved tee with loose-fitting jeans.

Amrita Arora, Malaika’s sister, came with her husband Shakeel Ladak and their two sons Azaan and Rayaan. Arhaan posed for the paparazzi with his aunt, uncle and cousins.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Joyce Arora’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arhaan Khan posed with his aunt Amrita Arora, uncle Shakeel Ladak and cousins Azaan and Rayaan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch, Malaika said that Arhaan was accepting of her relationship with Arjun. The trio has been clicked on lunch dates and at parties together.

“I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today,” she said.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a while now, but it was only last year, on his birthday, that they made it public on social media with a picture from their romantic getaway in New York. Their increasing public appearances and displays of love on social media sparked speculation that they were planning to get married, but both denied the rumours.

Currently, Arjun is busy shooting for a family dramedy directed by Kaashvie Nair, in which he will be paired opposite Rakul Preet. Meanwhile, Malaika is busy judging two reality shows – Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Best Dancer.

