Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone is the reason he came late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch. See her reply

Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone is the reason he came late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch. See her reply

Ranveer Singh said that he got late to the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi because his wife Deepika Padukone lived far from the venue.

bollywood Updated: Mar 03, 2020 09:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh came 40 minutes late for the Sooryavanshi trailer launch.
Ranveer Singh came 40 minutes late for the Sooryavanshi trailer launch.(Varinder Chawla/Instagram)
         

Ranveer Singh made Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar wait for 40 minutes at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch on Monday. When Ranveer was schooled by Akshay and Ajay for his latecoming, one of the reasons he gave was that his wife Deepika Padukone lived in town and that it was a long commute to the suburbs.

Now, Deepika has responded to Ranveer’s excuse. She commented on a video shared by a photographer on Instagram, “Biwi town mein rehti hai, par time pe pohunch jaati hai (The wife stays in town but always reaches on time).”

Hindustantimes

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was hosting the trailer launch event, shared a video on his Instagram page, in which Ranveer was seen profusely apologising for reaching late but Akshay was in no mood to listen to his excuses.

In the clip, Akshay is heard saying, “Yeh pehla junior actor hai jinhone chaar senior actoron ko 40 minute wait karwaya (He is the first junior actor who kept four senior actors waiting for him).” Ranveer then touches all of their feet in apology.

 

Ranveer will make a special appearance in Sooryavanshi as his Simmba character Inspector Sangram Bhalerao. Ajay, too, will make a cameo appearance as his Singham character Inspector Bajirao Singham. The two police officers will assist DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay), the chief of the Anti-Terror Squad, in preventing a deadly terror attack on Mumbai. Katrina plays a doctor and Akshay’s wife in the film.

Also read | Sooryavanshi trailer memes: Akshay Kumar’s dialogue reminds netizens of HR deflating freshers’ salary expectations

At the trailer launch, Ranveer expressed his enthusiasm about being a part of Sooryavanshi. “I am just too excited. I don’t know whether I am excited that I am sharing screen space with my screen idols (Akshay and Ajay) or to be excited to be working with Rohit sir, who has a one-of-a-kind vision. I am as excited as an audience,” he said.

Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on March 24.

