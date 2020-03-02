Sooryavanshi trailer memes: Akshay Kumar’s dialogue reminds netizens of HR deflating freshers’ salary expectations

bollywood

The much awaited trailer of the new entrant in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi, dropped online. The film stars Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terror Squad, who enlists the help of Inspector Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba (Ranveer Singh) to prevent a deadly terror attack in Mumbai.

Within a few hours, the Sooryavanshi trailer is already the top trending video on YouTube, with more than nine million views. The four-minute clip has sparked a meme fest on social media, with several netizens giving Akshay Kumar’s dialogue “Tumhare tarah 40 log aur hai (There are 40 others like you)” a hilarious spin.

One Twitter user compared the dialogue to recruiters’ response when freshers tell them their salary expectations. Some memes also poked fun at the rules of physics going for a toss in Rohit Shetty’s films.

Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. She will be seen playing a doctor and Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Rohit Shetty said that he took a “big risk” when he decided to merge the worlds of Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi to create his very own cop universe. He said, “After making Singham franchise, we thought of expanding the cop universe and that’s how Simmba happened. For the first time, we had merged two worlds - Simmba and Singham and had also added a new element with Sooryavanshi. It was a big risk but it worked.”

“We are trying to create a world of our own and we have been open about it. It will only grow (with time). There will be female cops as well in my universe,” he added.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 24.

