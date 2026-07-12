Jude Belligham's goals, duels, and drive have made him the true heart of England's World Cup campaign

Harry Kane remains England’s captain, their record-breaking goalscorer, and the player they would probably trust above anyone else with one chance to win a World Cup semi-final. Jude Bellingham after scoring the second goal against Norway. (Getty Images via AFP)

Yet England’s turbulent journey through the 2026 tournament has revealed a different emotional centre. Kane remains the leader of the team, but Jude Bellingham has increasingly become the force that makes it move.

The distinction is important. Kane has been magnificent. Bellingham, however, has become indispensable in more ways.

England’s campaign began with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia, a match that immediately established the pair as the pillars of Thomas Tuchel’s attack. Kane scored twice in the first half, but Croatia equalised on both occasions. It was Bellingham who restored England’s lead shortly after the interval, arriving from midfield to change the direction of a contest that had repeatedly slipped away from them.

The contrast between England’s two central figures was already becoming visible. Kane was the elite finisher, delivering the goals expected of one of the world’s finest centre-forwards. Bellingham was influencing the emotional rhythm of the game, driving forward precisely when England needed someone to seize control.

The goalless draw against Ghana then exposed England’s wider vulnerability. Tuchel’s side could dominate possession without generating enough danger. Their build-up became slow, their attacking structure predictable, and their array of creative players strangely disconnected. It was an early warning that England were not going to navigate this World Cup through tactical superiority alone.

They would require intervention. Bellingham provided it against Panama. After more than an hour of frustration, he scored the breakthrough and then created Kane’s second, securing a 2-0 victory and first place in Group L. Kane’s goal made him England’s leading World Cup scorer, another extraordinary landmark in an international career built upon consistency. But it was Bellingham who broke the resistance and changed the game’s momentum.

Bellingham’s influence extends far beyond his six goals The official tournament numbers provide the clearest explanation for why Bellingham has become England’s heart rather than merely another goalscorer.

He has scored six times, the highest total among midfielders at the tournament, and has seven direct goal involvements, also the most among players in his position. His six goals and one assist place him level with Kane in the Golden Boot race.

But the similarities end there.

Bellingham has also won 38 duels, the second-highest figure among midfielders. He has registered 34 touches inside the opposition penalty area, more than any other midfielder, and has recovered possession five times in the final third, the joint-third-best return in that category.

Those numbers describe far more than a scorer.

Bellingham is competing for possession, pressing defenders, carrying the ball through midfield and arriving in the penalty area with the instincts of a striker. Kane primarily operates at the culmination of England’s attacks. Bellingham participates in almost every stage of their creation.

That does not diminish Kane’s contribution. England might already have been eliminated without him.

They trailed DR Congo from the seventh minute in the round of 32 and were drifting towards one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history before Kane struck twice late on to complete a 2-1 comeback. It was the captain at his most valuable: composed while the team panicked, ruthless while the match closed around them.

Kane rescued England that night. The subsequent rounds, however, have shown why Bellingham embodies their tournament more completely.

Against Mexico at the Azteca, England faced the hosts, the altitude and an intimidating crowd. Bellingham scored twice in just 98 seconds, giving his team control before the occasion could overwhelm them. England later went down to ten men and were forced into an extended exercise in survival. Kane converted the penalty that ultimately proved decisive, but Bellingham had already transformed the match.

Then came Norway.

England were disjointed, technically untidy and second-best for long periods of their quarter-final. Andreas Schjelderup put Norway ahead, and England appeared in danger of being consumed by a match they could not control.

Also Read: Jude Bellingham rescues England, sends Three Lions into World Cup semifinal after Norway thriller

Bellingham equalised before half-time. When the game moved into extra time, he reacted first after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland spilled Morgan Rogers’ shot and scored the winner.

His two goals took England into the semi-finals and brought his tournament total level with Kane’s six. More significantly, they reinforced the sense that when England’s collective structure fails, Bellingham becomes their alternative system.

That has been the defining feature of England’s journey. They have not reached the last four through sustained dominance. They have endured a flat group-stage draw, fallen behind in two knockout matches, survived more than 40 minutes with ten men against Mexico and required extra time against Norway.

This has been a campaign built upon recovery, resistance and personality. Those are Bellingham’s qualities.

Kane’s leadership is calmer. He provides certainty, occupies defenders and converts chances with the clinical authority of a specialist. Bellingham’s influence is more combustible. It appears in the duel he refuses to lose, the forward run nobody tracks, the demand for possession and the conviction that a failing match can still be bent to his will.

England need both men. Kane has six goals, one assist and the armband. He remains their reference point and their most reliable finisher.

But Bellingham has produced the same attacking return while ranking among the tournament’s leading midfielders for penalty-area presence, duels and high recoveries. He has scored like a striker, competed like a ball-winning midfielder and led like a player unwilling to accept the direction of a match.

Harry Kane remains England’s captain. Jude Bellingham has become their pulse.