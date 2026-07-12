Forget just Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe: Jude Bellingham has forced his way into the Golden Ball race

The betting markets still have this right, in one sense. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi deserve to sit atop the Golden Ball race. Both have eight goals, both have inspired their nations into the World Cup semifinals, and both remain the biggest stars of the tournament. England's Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal as John Stones (5) and Harry Kane (9) look on during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

But over the last week, two knockout matches played under completely different circumstances have quietly produced the strongest third candidate. Jude Bellingham now belongs in that conversation, even if he remains behind two of the greatest players ever to grace the World Cup.

It began in Mexico City. More than 80,000 fans packed the stadium. England were down to ten men for much of the second half, their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread against Mexico. Then Bellingham took over.

He scored twice in just 98 seconds, first a towering header from Bukayo Saka's cross, then an instinctive finish after a slick Harry Kane give-and-go, the fastest World Cup brace ever by an England player. But his influence stretched well beyond the goals. He registered three shots on target, completed eight successful dribbles and won 10 duels, combining elegance with relentless physicality.

His display inevitably invited comparisons. Not only did he match Diego Maradona's feat of scoring twice in a World Cup knockout match as a midfielder, but former England captain John Terry went even further.

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"You see Jude last night, I compared him to Zinedine Zidane. Maybe I was a little ambitious, but look at what he's doing. He is unbelievable. His two goals just topped it off for me."

If Mexico City showcased his explosiveness, Miami highlighted his resilience. Temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius, humidity drained the legs, and Norway, playing their first World Cup quarterfinal, stunned England through Andreas Schjelderup's early opener. England looked rattled. Harry Kane was largely neutralised. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, was brilliantly contained by England's defence in a fascinating tactical battle.

But England still had Bellingham. He restored parity with the goal that later became the centre of controversy after Norway argued the ball had struck an overhead cable during the build-up. Latching onto Anthony Gordon's pass, Bellingham surged into the area before calmly finishing with his weaker left foot.

Then, three minutes into extra time, with penalties looming and both teams running on empty, he capitalised on an Orjan Nyland mistake to sweep home the winner.

At 23 years and 12 days old, Bellingham became the second-youngest player to score multiple goals in successive World Cup knockout matches, behind only Pelé in 1958.

That is his case, distilled. Two knockout matches. Four goals. Two rescue missions delivered under completely different conditions. Overall, he now has six goals and one assist in the tournament.

Is it Mbappe vs Messi vs Bellingham? What separates Bellingham from a pure goalscoring debate is that his value cannot be measured only by statistics.

He sits just behind Messi and Mbappe in the Golden Boot race and level with Harry Kane on six goals, albeit having played fewer minutes. But the Golden Ball has never simply rewarded the tournament's leading scorer. Luka Modric won it in 2018 with only two goals because of the control and influence he exerted throughout Croatia's run to the final.

The award recognises overall performances, influence on matches, importance to the team and tournament impact. By that measure, Bellingham's case is becoming increasingly compelling. Twice in consecutive knockout rounds he has dragged England back from the brink, not as a centre-forward waiting for chances, but as a midfielder who consistently arrives exactly when his team needs him most.

That said, Mbappe's claim remains the strongest. France have been the tournament's most dominant side, and Mbappe has been at the centre of everything they have done. Messi's case, meanwhile, carries both numbers and narrative, an almost 40-year-old captain driving Argentina's title defence while chasing an unprecedented third Golden Ball. Both deserve to lead the race.

Bellingham's path realistically depends on England reaching the final, and perhaps producing one or two more nights like Mexico City and Miami, where he once again becomes the player who changes everything.

England now head to Atlanta for a semifinal against either Switzerland or Argentina.

He is not the favourite. But after what he has produced over the past week, he is no longer merely an outsider either. The Golden Ball conversation is no longer just about Messi and Mbappe. Bellingham has earned his place in it.