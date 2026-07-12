'Why accept the ride in the first place?': Traveller claims Uber driver accepted booking, then refused trip

Booking a cab through a ride hailing app is meant to make travel easier, especially when heading to the airport. For one X user, however, the journey turned into a frustrating ordeal after an Uber driver allegedly accepted the booking, only to refuse the ride moments later. The cab driver allegedly drove away after accepting the ride. (Representative Image)

The post was shared by X user Ashish Jain, who claimed he and his companions struggled to find a driver because no one was accepting their booking. Hoping to improve their chances, they added a ₹55 tip, after which a driver accepted the request.

Traveller says driver cancelled after they got into the cab According to Ashish, he messaged the driver to confirm whether he was on his way but received no reply. After locating the car, they loaded their suitcases and got in before sharing the OTP.

He wrote, "The driver told me the OTP was wrong. I said it was the one showing in the app. He then said he had come for a Rapido booking, while I had booked Uber. He cancelled the ride in front of me."

Ashish said the disagreement drew the attention of a nearby police officer, who asked what had happened. After hearing the incident, the officer reportedly instructed the driver to complete the trip.

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However, according to the traveller, the ride did not last long. "After about 200 metres from the airport, he started creating a scene. We had to get down in the middle of the road. He told us, 'Jo ukhaadna hai, ukhaad lo.'"

Questioning the driver's actions, Ashish wrote, "I don't understand. If you do not wish to complete a ride, why accept it in the first place? Even if you believe the fare is not enough, why not cancel right away? Why waste someone's time and spoil their mood?"

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