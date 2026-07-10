Beyond wild animals: 5 Australian destinations for Indian couples to unwind, reconnect and make memories for life

If you think of Australia and the first thing that comes to your mind is Sydney Harbour, Opera House, giant spiders, deadly animals, and the untamed wild, you are not alone. It is what many think the country is all about. But there's so much more to explore in Australia beyond the wild animals and Sydney. Moreover, it is the perfect romantic getaway for couples. Explore Australia’s best romantic getaways for couples. (Unsplash) Also Read | Inside Wimbledon 2026: How much does it cost to see a match, get ground passes and Centre Court tickets Indian couples are increasingly moving away from traditional, sightseeing-heavy holidays and opting for shorter, experience-led escapes. According to Thrillophilia's latest Honeymoon Travel Report, international honeymoons have risen by 41 percent, while short experiential getaways are up by 18 per cent year-on-year.

There's so much more to explore in Australia than Sydney. (Unsplash)

Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia's Country Manager in India and the Gulf countries, shared with HT Lifestyle that couples today are choosing trips that reflect how they like to travel together, whether that's wellness, food, nature, adventure or simply quality time away from everyday routines. “That is where Australia stands out. There is no one way to reconnect as a couple, and there is no one kind of wellness escape either. From holistic retreats and coastal adventures to food-and-wine experiences and nature getaways, Australia offers something for every kind of traveller,” Nishant added. Here are the five destinations he recommends Indian couple's should visit: Margate, Tasmania

Margate an ideal destination for couples looking to slow down and switch off completely. (Tourism Australia)

It is the perfect getaway for couples who want a wellness reset. There are several health retreats in the area, making Margate an ideal destination for couples looking to slow down and switch off completely. From personalised wellness programmes and meditation sessions to spa treatments, all set against Tasmania's peaceful natural surroundings, these experiences will rejuvenate your senses. Experience highlights: Nature walks and quiet time together. Yallingup, Western Australia For couples who love coastal wellness, Yallingup will surprise you. Perched along the rugged coastline, this destination offers couples a chance to completely switch off. Pristine beaches here become the ideal setting for couples seeking relaxation. Experience highlights: Coastal walks with stunning ocean views. Ellery Creek Big Hole, Northern Territory

Ellery Creek Big Hole in the Northern Territory is a must-visit for couples. (Tourism Australia)

Surrounded by the dramatic landscapes of the West MacDonnell Ranges, here couples can slow down, reconnect, and immerse themselves in nature. Whether it's swimming in one of the Northern Territory's most picturesque waterholes, enjoying quiet walks or simply taking in the rugged scenery, the destination is perfect for those looking to disconnect from daily routines. Experience highlights: Swimming in natural waterholes, scenic bush walks, stargazing, and picnics. Uluru, Northern Territory Sometimes, the best part of a holiday is simply getting away from it all. If this sounds familiar, Uluru is the perfect place for you. The backdrop of a stunning landscape, combined with unique cultural experiences, makes this destination truly magical. Here, couples can unwind surrounded by stunning landscapes and spend their days exploring the spiritual beauty of the outback before relaxing beneath star-filled desert skies. Experience highlights: Luxury desert stays, guided Uluru experiences, sunrise and sunset views, and outdoor dining under the stars. Freycinet National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Freycinet National Park by sea offers couples a slower, more mindful way to experience Tasmania. (Tourism Australia)