'Filled with love': Woman in Canada receives 20 kg parcel from parents in India

For many Indians living abroad, a parcel from home is never just a delivery. It often arrives packed with favourite snacks, homemade treats and thoughtful gifts, along with the love and care of family members. One such video has touched hearts online after a woman in Canada shared a 20 kg package her parents sent from India, calling it "filled with love." A woman in Canada unboxed a heartfelt parcel from her parents in India. (Instagram/@_himani_mistry)

The video was shared on Instagram by Himani Mistry, who gave viewers a glimpse of everything her parents had carefully packed into the large carton. As she unboxed the parcel, she revealed containers filled with aamras, theplas and several other food items. She also unpacked clothes, accessories and gifts for herself and her husband.

The text on the video reads, "When your daddy and mumma send 20 kg of love and aamras."

(Also Read: ‘I prefer the life I am living today’: Indian man says quitting high-paying job for Canada was worth it)

'They sent their warmth, their love and a little piece of home' In the caption, Himani explained why the parcel meant so much to her. "Only Indians living abroad will understand this feeling. They didn't just send gifts. They sent their warmth, their love and a little piece of home."

She went on to say that the package was not just filled with aamras, sweet mangoes, clothes, accessories and thoughtful gifts. "It was filled with countless moments of love."

The woman imagined her parents visiting different shops, carefully choosing every item and handpicking the best mangoes so she could continue enjoying the taste of home despite living thousands of miles away.

"I can picture my parents going from store to store, carefully choosing everything, handpicking the best mangoes so I could still enjoy the taste of home, even from thousands of miles away," she wrote.

She added, "Every item they packed carried a piece of their heart. I could literally feel their warmth in every layer of the packaging."

(Also Read: 'From one toxic workplace to another': Employee questions if healthy workplaces exist)

Ending the post on an emotional note, Himani wrote, "No matter how old you get or how far you move, your parents never stop taking care of you. Distance may separate us, but love always finds its way home."

The heartfelt post resonated with many social media users, especially Indians living overseas, who said they could relate to the joy of receiving parcels from home.