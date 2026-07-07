NRI lists 4 things that make Indians ‘constantly stressed’ about saving: ‘Wedding, retirement, and…’
An NRI who has been in Europe for over a decade shared his experience about major expenses that often ‘burden’ Indians.
A video breaking down the stark contrast between Indian and European financial habits is sparking an intense online debate about urban saving cultures. An Indian expat who has spent over a decade in Europe said the four institutional and societal pillars, healthcare, education, retirement, and weddings, keep Indians constantly anxious about their financial future.
“Why do Indians save so much while many Europeans seem more relaxed about money?” wrote content creator Mukul Anand on Instagram.
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Anand continued, “After living in Europe for almost 10 years, I’ve realised it’s not just a mindset—it’s the system. Healthcare. Education. Retirement. Weddings. These four major expenses shape how people think about money and the future.”
In a video, he broke down the four main reasons why Indians are constantly stressed about saving money, while their European counterparts enjoy a significantly more relaxed and financially liberated lifestyle.
He shared that after living in Europe for more than a decade, he thinks there are four things that make Indians worry about savings. He listed the first one as healthcare. “Europeans pay for their social security and healthcare and it covers them in emergencies. In India, people save for emergencies.”
Anand continued that the second thing was education. “Europe’s public schools are mostly free, while Indian parents have to send their children to private schools which costs a fortune.”
The Indian expat said that the other factors were retirement and wedding. Anand said, “Europe’s social fund gives peace of mind, but in India, people work tirelessly to save for retirement fund,” adding, “Indian parents spend an insane amount on weddings unlike Europe.”
He continued, “These four costs keep Indians always planning, always worried, while Europeans live a bit freer!”
The content creator told hindustantimes.com, “One thing I would like to clarify - this content should not be taken as ‘Europe is better than India’ but rather a take on why Indians worry so much about savings. Because of how we have been conditioned - sometimes because of the system and sometimes because of society! Europe is just an example - because I have lived here and experienced it first hand.”
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “Love your content! Always informative and insightful.” Another commented, “The concept of savings and sending money to parents is only found in very few countries, like India. Especially the 90s kids have this bigger responsibility of being the sole breadwinner of the family, yet managing a whole family from a meagre salary.”
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A third expressed, “Great pointers.” A fourth wrote, “True, but do you know the main reason ? It's our population. Our government can't support such a big population.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More