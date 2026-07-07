NRI lists 4 things that make Indians ‘constantly stressed’ about saving: ‘Wedding, retirement, and…’

A video breaking down the stark contrast between Indian and European financial habits is sparking an intense online debate about urban saving cultures. An Indian expat who has spent over a decade in Europe said the four institutional and societal pillars, healthcare, education, retirement, and weddings, keep Indians constantly anxious about their financial future. The video by an NRI about why Indians stress over saving money has prompted mixed reactions. (Instagram/@our_unscripted.life)

“Why do Indians save so much while many Europeans seem more relaxed about money?” wrote content creator Mukul Anand on Instagram.

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Anand continued, “After living in Europe for almost 10 years, I’ve realised it’s not just a mindset—it’s the system. Healthcare. Education. Retirement. Weddings. These four major expenses shape how people think about money and the future.”

In a video, he broke down the four main reasons why Indians are constantly stressed about saving money, while their European counterparts enjoy a significantly more relaxed and financially liberated lifestyle.

He shared that after living in Europe for more than a decade, he thinks there are four things that make Indians worry about savings. He listed the first one as healthcare. “Europeans pay for their social security and healthcare and it covers them in emergencies. In India, people save for emergencies.”

Anand continued that the second thing was education. “Europe’s public schools are mostly free, while Indian parents have to send their children to private schools which costs a fortune.”

The Indian expat said that the other factors were retirement and wedding. Anand said, “Europe’s social fund gives peace of mind, but in India, people work tirelessly to save for retirement fund,” adding, “Indian parents spend an insane amount on weddings unlike Europe.”

He continued, “These four costs keep Indians always planning, always worried, while Europeans live a bit freer!”

The content creator told hindustantimes.com, “One thing I would like to clarify - this content should not be taken as ‘Europe is better than India’ but rather a take on why Indians worry so much about savings. Because of how we have been conditioned - sometimes because of the system and sometimes because of society! Europe is just an example - because I have lived here and experienced it first hand.”