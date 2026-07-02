‘India mein itna kaun deta hai?’ NRI’s remark prompts Delhi founder to end call

The founder of an Indian business consultancy firm has called out a prospective client for trying to lowball them. Rohan Dhawan, the Delhi-based founder of UAbility, said that a United States-based NRI booked a consulting call with them, only to argue that Indian founders should charge less because "cheap pricing" was their biggest selling point. Rohan Dhawan, the Delhi-based founder of UAbility, called out an NRI for trying to lowball them.

‘India mein itna kaun deta hai?’ According to Dhawan, the prospect had booked the discovery call himself, arrived on time and initially appeared interested in working with the consultancy. However, Dhawan described what happened next as disrespectful to the entire Indian founder community.

“An NRI prospect disrespected the entire Indian founder community on a discovery call last week. He booked the call himself seeking consulting from us. Showed up on time and looked interested,” he said in a LinkedIn post shared earlier this week.

The prospective client’s entire demeanor changed when the topic shifted to fees and pricing.

When pricing for UAbility’s 90-day consulting programme was presented, the NRI said: ““Yaar, ye toh US pricing hai. India mein itna kaun deta hai coaching ke liye? Indian founders ka USP hi cheap pricing hai”.

He basically argued that Indian founders should offer lower rates than their global counterparts.

Founder ends call Rohan Dhawan called out the NRI for questioning the pricing, claiming it was already lower than what he paid his junior staff members in the US.

“This man was sitting in New Jersey, billing his US clients in dollars, paying his junior copywriter more than what we were quoting for a 90-day program that would have 3x'd his close rate,” he said in his LinkedIn post.