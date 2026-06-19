Techie earns in USD while working remotely from India: ‘Over ₹5 lakh in-hand, no EMIs’

Ajinkya Nalamwar earns more in a month than many people do in one year – all thanks to one job switch. The Pune-based techie can attribute his impressive salary to landing a remote US job that allows him to earn in dollars and spend in rupees. This arrangement, coupled with a relatively modest lifestyle, helps him to save more than 60% of his income every month. Ajinkya Nalamwar, based in Pune, works remotely for a US tech company.

In a conversation with Hindustantimes.com, Ajinkya reflected on his journey from a tier-3 college to a remote USD-paying role. He spoke about starting his career with an annual salary lower than what he now earns in a single month.

The 35-year-old also opened up about the steps that helped him get noticed by recruiters, how he landed a remote US job, how much he earns per month and his major expenses.

How he landed a remote US job Ajinkya said the role did not come overnight. By the time a recruiter approached him, he had already spent nearly 12 years in the IT industry, including more than six years as a Scrum Master.

"It's not like in a couple of days or a couple of months I got that opportunity. I've been working in this area for a long time, almost 12 plus years," he said.

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According to him, consistently delivering value at work and making that work visible helped him stand out. He also stressed the importance of maintaining an active LinkedIn presence.

"I make sure that I keep my LinkedIn profile updated always. Whatever I am building in terms of finding solutions, I try to post it also, where I tell them how I am delivering value,” said the 35-year-old techie, who is based in Pune with his wife and young daughter.

Visibility pays off That visibility eventually paid off. Rather than applying for the role himself, he was contacted by a recruiter on LinkedIn in September 2025.

"What I got is a direct message from a recruiter on LinkedIn itself. I was not looking out for any change at that time, nor was I open to work."

The hiring process stretched over several months. After an initial interview in September, there was a long period of silence before the recruiter got back in touch in November. Following additional discussions and a client round, Ajinkya accepted the offer.

“The recruiter reached out to me in November, asking if I’m still looking for a change. They were offering a salary in dollars, so, I obviously said, yes,” he explained.

(Also read: Techie turns down $75,000 remote US job, continues with ₹48 LPA role because...)

Ajinkya landed a role with CRAFTLabs, a Florida-based company. Before he could join, he had to complete a three-month notice period for his previous organization. He therefore only joined CRAFTLabs in March 2026.

Earning in dollars while living in India Ajinkya told Hindustantimes.com that his salary is roughly $6,000 per month.

After accounting for bank charges, taxes, and forex deductions, he said the amount that reaches his account is slightly lower. Part of his compensation is tied to performance. The company withholds a small variable component, which is paid out during review cycles.

"There are some deductions in terms of the bank charges, forex charges and all. Almost $100 is a deduction."

He estimated that his average monthly income works out to roughly ₹5.5 lakh.