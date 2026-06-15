'I went from ₹10 LPA to ₹80 LPA in a year': Woman shares her remote job strategy

A woman has shared how she increased her annual salary from ₹10 lakh to ₹80 lakh within a year after landing a remote job. In a recent Instagram post, Ritu Maurya outlined the approach she says helped her stand out in a competitive job market. Woman reveals strategy behind ₹80 LPA remote job. (Instagram/@revenue.engineer)

Rather than relying solely on traditional applications, Maurya outlined a strategy that combines artificial intelligence tools, project building and direct outreach to hiring managers. According to her, the method is designed to demonstrate skills before an interview even takes place.

A five-step approach to stand out In the video, Maurya advises job seekers to begin by identifying a company they genuinely want to work for and studying a job description that aligns with their career goals. The role does not necessarily need to be open, she noted, as the objective is to understand what the company is looking for.

The next step involves using ChatGPT to analyse the job description and generate a project idea tailored to the role. She explained that the AI tool can help create both the concept and the instructions needed to build the project.

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Maurya then recommends using Emergent.sh, an AI-powered development platform, to turn that idea into a working project. According to her, the platform can assist with planning, coding, debugging and deployment, allowing users to create functional prototypes even without extensive technical knowledge.