Woman warns 9-to-5 employees against making work their entire identity: ‘You are much more than your designation’

A woman has sparked a discussion on work life balance after sharing a video about habits that many nine to five employees often normalise in their daily routines. The clip, shared on Instagram by Nisha, highlights how constant availability, skipped leaves and delayed personal plans can slowly affect one’s health, relationships and overall happiness. A woman shared 10 toxic habits every 9-to-5 employee should quit before it is too late. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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The text overlaid on the clip read, "10 toxic habits every 9-to-5 employee should quit before it’s too late. Don’t repeat my mistakes."

Message for working professionals In the caption, Nisha listed several situations that office goers may find familiar. She began by speaking about employees who never use their leave days because “work is busy.” According to her, the reality is that “the work never ends” but burnout eventually does.

She also urged people not to keep postponing visits to their families because of deadlines and meetings, adding that parents continue to grow older while people wait for the “perfect time.” Nisha further pointed out that many professionals lose touch with hobbies outside work, making life feel repetitive and empty.

Another habit she highlighted was being available all the time. She described people checking Teams, Slack or emails during dinner, weekends and vacations, and said that those who are always online are “never truly resting.”

Nisha also spoke about people delaying travel plans until after a promotion, appraisal or project, while reminding them that there will always be another project waiting. She added that friendships also need time and cannot survive only through likes and reactions on social media.

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Health and personal identity The video also touched upon the habit of ignoring health while sitting for long hours, eating poorly and repeatedly postponing exercise plans. “Your body keeps score of every excuse,” she wrote in the caption.

Nisha said many employees spend their weekends simply recovering from work instead of enjoying life. She also warned against making work one’s entire identity, saying people are much more than their job title, company or deadlines.

“You are much more than your designation,” she wrote.

Her final point was about waiting for life to begin later. She said many people tell themselves they will enjoy life after an appraisal, promotion, salary hike or retirement, but reminded them that “life is happening right now.”

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Internet reacts The clip received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "This is true," while another said, "I agree with you." A third user reacted, "Yes i completely relate with you." Another offered a different perspective and wrote, "If we do not work even for a single day, there may not be food at home. In such a situation, these things only sound good in theory. This is not a complaint. This is the truth."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)