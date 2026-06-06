‘In America, even a 9-to-5 worker can own Audi’: Indian man compares salaried life in US and India

An Indian man living in the US has sparked a discussion on social media after comparing the lifestyle of regular 9 to 5 workers in America with that of salaried professionals in India. In a video shared on Instagram, Rahul Mishra pointed towards several cars around him and claimed that many of them belonged to ordinary working professionals. An Indian man in the US compared 9 to 5 lifestyles in America and India, sparking debate online. (Instagram/namasteamericawithrahul)

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‘This is also a 9 to 5 person’s car’ In the clip, Mishra is seen showing multiple vehicles while making his point about affordability and standard of living in the US.

"This is also a 9-to-5 person's car. This is also a 9-to-5 person's car. This is also a 9-to-5 person's car. This is also a 9-to-5 person's car. And behind me, what you are seeing right now is an Audi, this is also a 9-to-5 person's car," he said in the video.

He added that a regular salaried person in America could enjoy a comfortable life even without running a business or holding a top position.

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"This means that in America, even without a business and without working in a high-level position, a normal person working a 9-to-5 job can own cars like this, live in a good house, eat and drink well, and travel to nice places on the weekends," he said.

Comparison with India Mishra then compared the situation with India and questioned whether a regular working professional could afford the same lifestyle back home.

"Now, you tell me, can someone in India working 9-to-5, or even 9-to-10, or late into the night, or even working weekends, afford cars like these if they don't have a business, aren't in a very high position, or don't have a government job?" he asked.

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The video was shared with the caption, "9 to 5 job karnewala aam aadmi in America."

Watch the clip here: