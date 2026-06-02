‘Just pick it up and pay’: Indian man in Norway shows closed flower shop running on ‘trust’ at 10 pm
An Indian man showed a closed flower shop in Norway running on trust, where customers could pick flowers and pay.
An Indian man living in Norway has shared a glimpse of everyday trust in Scandinavia after he came across a closed flower shop that continued to keep its products outside for customers. The video, shared on Instagram by a man identified as Aditya, has caught attention for showing how people are trusted to pick up flowers and pay for them even when no shopkeeper is present.
(Also read: Indian man in Norway explains how trust based corporate culture improves performance naturally)
In the clip, Aditya said the system reflected the strong culture of trust in Scandinavian countries.
A shop run on trust
“Let me tell you something about trust. How human trusts human in Scandinavia. This is 10:00 p.m. in the evening and I'm outside the shop. The shop is closed, but all their flowers are kept outside, all these pots. And what they trust people to do is, if you really want to buy something, you can just pick it up. They have a mount, they have a number which they have placed at the door and you just pay for it. And that's it. They trust you to pick it up and pay for it and that's how it works out in Scandinavia. So, human trust,” he said in the video.
(Also read: 'Treated as human first': Indian man shares why he chose Norway over higher-paying countries)
The clip was shared with a caption that read: “Human trust in Norway.”
In the video, several flower pots can be seen placed outside the shop after closing hours. According to Aditya, customers who wish to buy anything can simply choose what they want and make the payment using the details placed at the entrance.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
Although the clip has received only limited reactions so far, it has sparked a discussion around public trust and civic behaviour. One user wrote, “How can this be encouraged in places where trust has been lost?” Another person said, “It is quite similar in Sweden as well.”
A third user reacted to the video and wrote, “That is why Scandinavian countries rank among the top performers across several global indexes.” Another comment read, “This level of trust is truly remarkable.”
Several users appeared impressed by the practice and said it reflected a strong sense of honesty among people. One of them summed up the sentiment by writing, “This is next-level trust.”
(Also read: ‘Should have done this sooner’: Norwegian ambassador lauds Delhi Metro after first ride)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More