‘Just pick it up and pay’: Indian man in Norway shows closed flower shop running on ‘trust’ at 10 pm

An Indian man living in Norway has shared a glimpse of everyday trust in Scandinavia after he came across a closed flower shop that continued to keep its products outside for customers. The video, shared on Instagram by a man identified as Aditya, has caught attention for showing how people are trusted to pick up flowers and pay for them even when no shopkeeper is present. An Indian man shared how a Norway shop kept flowers outside after closing, trusting people to pay honestly. (Instagram/daddyontherise)

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In the clip, Aditya said the system reflected the strong culture of trust in Scandinavian countries.

A shop run on trust “Let me tell you something about trust. How human trusts human in Scandinavia. This is 10:00 p.m. in the evening and I'm outside the shop. The shop is closed, but all their flowers are kept outside, all these pots. And what they trust people to do is, if you really want to buy something, you can just pick it up. They have a mount, they have a number which they have placed at the door and you just pay for it. And that's it. They trust you to pick it up and pay for it and that's how it works out in Scandinavia. So, human trust,” he said in the video.

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The clip was shared with a caption that read: “Human trust in Norway.”

In the video, several flower pots can be seen placed outside the shop after closing hours. According to Aditya, customers who wish to buy anything can simply choose what they want and make the payment using the details placed at the entrance.

Watch the clip here: