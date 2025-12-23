'Treated as human first': Indian man shares why he chose Norway over higher-paying countries

An Indian man living in Norway has caught the internet’s attention after sharing why he chose to move to the Scandinavian country. Taking to Instagram, Sachin, who works as a ship officer and is currently involved in maritime technology in Norway, cited equality, work-life balance and quality of life as key reasons behind his decision. Sachin explained that Norway’s egalitarian nature played a major role in shaping his experience. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In the video, Sachin explained that Norway’s egalitarian nature played a major role in shaping his experience. “Norway is an egalitarian society, which simply means that here every citizen is treated equally. Your job, gender or where you come from doesn’t determine your value,” he said. According to him, this mindset ensures that work remains only one part of life rather than a person’s entire identity.

He noted that because people do not constantly worry about basic necessities, they are able to focus on other aspects of life, such as family, health, travel and hobbies. “When you don’t have stress about basic necessities, society functions better, and that’s why people don’t just survive here, they live their lives to the fullest,” he added.

‘In Norway, you’re treated as a human first'

Furthermore, Sachin acknowledged that Norway may not offer the highest salaries compared to countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, or Dubai. However, he said the overall quality of life mattered more to him at this stage. “For me personally, these qualities of life are more important than money,” he said.

In the caption accompanying the post, Sachin reflected on his travels to over 35 countries, writing that life does not always require more money but “less stress, more trust, and time to actually live.” He emphasised that in Norway, individuals are valued beyond their salary, title or background, which allows for greater mental peace and a sense of safety.

“In Norway, your job doesn’t define your worth. You’re treated as a human first — not your salary, title, gender, or where you come from,” he wrote.

He concluded by saying that no country is perfect, but added that his choice was about opting for a life where one does not merely survive but truly lives.

The post has garnered over 13,000 likes and more than 323,000 views within a day of being shared.