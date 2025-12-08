Indian man in Norway explains how trust based corporate culture improves performance naturally

An Indian professional working in Norway has shared his thoughts on what makes the country’s corporate culture so positive. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Sachin posted a video in which he spoke about the trust driven environment he has experienced at his workplace. An Indian man in Norway shared how trust based work culture improved his workplace experience.(Instagram/sachinoffshore)

In the clip, he explains that in Norway nobody closely monitors how many hours an employee works or how much they have completed. Instead, the assumption is always positive that you will carry out your responsibilities honestly and diligently. He adds that if an employee needs to take leave due to illness or for an appointment, the manager simply says, “ok, thanks for informing,” which creates a calm and respectful atmosphere.

A culture built on trust

Sachin elaborated on these thoughts in the caption of his post. He wrote, “One of the strongest work culture lessons I learned after moving to Norway was the impact of trust. Trust removes fear. Trust removes micromanagement. Trust creates ownership. Trust brings out the best in people. Here, no one is policing your hours. Your ID isn’t a surveillance tool. If you’re sick or have an appointment, a simple thanks for informing is the entire conversation. Employees are treated like adults and they behave like adults. Work becomes calmer. People take responsibility. And performance improves naturally. Sometimes, better results don’t come from pressure. They come from trust.”

Social media users share their experiences

The post has garnered several reactions from people who related to his experience of a trust based work culture. One user wrote, “In my experience, Europe’s trust based work culture is one of its biggest strengths.” Another said, “Yes, I get the highest level of freedom in my company.” A third person commented, “I work for an Ireland based company and I couldn’t agree more. Trust me, you can feel the difference from the very first day you join.” Someone else observed, “It is the same here, you just have to be honest with yourself with no unnecessary pressure.” Another user added, “I really want this kind of work culture in my office,” while one person remarked, “In India, it is the total opposite of it.”

