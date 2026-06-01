Man with 9 to 5 job drives bike taxi till 11 pm and pursues PhD, says he unlocked his potential
A man said he found happiness after stepping out of his comfort zone and pursuing multiple goals.
A man has struck a chord on social media after sharing how he balances a regular 9 to 5 job, night shifts as a bike taxi driver, cooking, video editing and PhD studies.
Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Deepak Pandey, shared a video in which he opened up about how his life changed after he decided to step out of his comfort zone and test his own limits.
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‘That happy guy is me’
In the video, Pandey said, "There was a guy who, after doing his 9-to-5, used to think he had no energy left, and he was unhappy. Today, that same guy, after doing his 9-to-5, is driving a bike taxi from 5 to 11, cooking his own food, doing video editing, and along with all that, his Ph.D. studies are ongoing. Despite all this, he is now happy. Now, that happy guy is me. And why am I happy? Because for the first time in my life, I recognized how much potential I have. Out of fear of 'what will four people say?', or 'I won't be able to do it', or 'I'll have to leave my job to do something new'—because of this fear, I never recognized my potential. But slowly, first I enrolled in my Ph.D., after that I started driving a bike taxi, and then I started creating content. And today, I am able to manage almost all of these things. So guys, if you have a passion, you can start it too. There's no need to leave your job. Whatever time you get, just start it. Struggle a little bit. There will be difficulties, but slowly you will start to enjoy it as you recognize your potential. And trust me, you are going to enjoy it."
(Also read: 'Main kahan baithungi': Woman’s vile fat-shaming rant about bike taxi driver sparks outrage)
‘What’s your excuse?’
The clip was shared with a caption that read, "After a 9-to-5 job, tiredness is often just an excuse. When your dreams are big, your feet don’t give up even at 11 pm, they press the accelerator harder. Office, bike taxi, cooking, and PhD, this is my story. What’s your excuse? Step out of your comfort zone and start today."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video has since received several reactions from Instagram users. One user wrote, "You said it absolutely right, brother." Another said, "More power to you. Keep growing, keep shining, and keep inspiring." A third commented, "Thank you for boosting my confidence." Another user added, "I totally agree with you. That's exactly what I do as well." Someone else wrote, "I’ve gained a lot of valuable lessons from you, brother."
(Also read: Woman shares harrowing experience of harassment by Rapido driver in Bengaluru. See post)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More