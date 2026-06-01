Man with 9 to 5 job drives bike taxi till 11 pm and pursues PhD, says he unlocked his potential

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Deepak Pandey, shared a video in which he opened up about how his life changed after he decided to step out of his comfort zone and test his own limits.

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‘That happy guy is me’

In the video, Pandey said, "There was a guy who, after doing his 9-to-5, used to think he had no energy left, and he was unhappy. Today, that same guy, after doing his 9-to-5, is driving a bike taxi from 5 to 11, cooking his own food, doing video editing, and along with all that, his Ph.D. studies are ongoing. Despite all this, he is now happy. Now, that happy guy is me. And why am I happy? Because for the first time in my life, I recognized how much potential I have. Out of fear of 'what will four people say?', or 'I won't be able to do it', or 'I'll have to leave my job to do something new'—because of this fear, I never recognized my potential. But slowly, first I enrolled in my Ph.D., after that I started driving a bike taxi, and then I started creating content. And today, I am able to manage almost all of these things. So guys, if you have a passion, you can start it too. There's no need to leave your job. Whatever time you get, just start it. Struggle a little bit. There will be difficulties, but slowly you will start to enjoy it as you recognize your potential. And trust me, you are going to enjoy it."