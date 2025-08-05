Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Main kahan baithungi': Woman’s vile fat-shaming rant about bike taxi driver sparks outrage

ByHT Trending Desk
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 10:27 pm IST

A woman's video mocking her bike taxi driver for his appearance has triggered widespread condemnation on social media.

A video of a woman fat-shaming her bike taxi driver and secretly recording him as he waited outside has sparked outrage on social media. The man, who appeared unaware he was being filmed, became the subject of a cruel rant that many online have condemned as body-shaming and classist.

The man, who appeared unaware he was being filmed, became the subject of a cruel rant.(Instagram/iamkarsimran)
The man, who appeared unaware he was being filmed, became the subject of a cruel rant.(Instagram/iamkarsimran)

The clip, shared by Instagram user Karsimran Kaur Mattu, quickly racked up nearly two million views. In the video, Mattu is seen giggling while recording the driver from behind a curtain, making offensive remarks about his body and appearance. She mocks the driver while stating she would cancel the ride because of his size.

"I booked a bike ride, and look at the driver who has arrived. I am making this video hiding here so that he doesn't get offended. But, main kahan baithungi (Where will I sit). Majburan cancel karni padd gyi (I had to cancel the ride I booked)," she says while laughing.

The video quickly drew backlash, with social media users criticising Mattu’s actions and calling her out for publicly humiliating someone simply doing his job.

"She thinks that shaming a hardworking, honest man is fine. She could have simply cancelled the ride, but she chose to mock him in front of millions," wrote one commenter.

Another user asked, "If you need that much comfort, why not book a car? Why choose a bike if you’re going to mock the person riding it?"

Many expressed disappointment over the lack of empathy shown. "It’s really disheartening to see someone go out of their way to humiliate a person simply doing their job. She could’ve cancelled the ride quietly. But instead, she made it content," another comment read.

Despite the backlash, Mattu did not delete the video but instead restricted comments on the post. Users continue to call on the ride hailing platform to take appropriate action.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 'Main kahan baithungi': Woman’s vile fat-shaming rant about bike taxi driver sparks outrage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On