'Main kahan baithungi': Woman’s vile fat-shaming rant about bike taxi driver sparks outrage

A video of a woman fat-shaming her bike taxi driver and secretly recording him as he waited outside has sparked outrage on social media. The man, who appeared unaware he was being filmed, became the subject of a cruel rant that many online have condemned as body-shaming and classist. The man, who appeared unaware he was being filmed, became the subject of a cruel rant.(Instagram/iamkarsimran)

The clip, shared by Instagram user Karsimran Kaur Mattu, quickly racked up nearly two million views. In the video, Mattu is seen giggling while recording the driver from behind a curtain, making offensive remarks about his body and appearance. She mocks the driver while stating she would cancel the ride because of his size.

"I booked a bike ride, and look at the driver who has arrived. I am making this video hiding here so that he doesn't get offended. But, main kahan baithungi (Where will I sit). Majburan cancel karni padd gyi (I had to cancel the ride I booked)," she says while laughing.

The video quickly drew backlash, with social media users criticising Mattu’s actions and calling her out for publicly humiliating someone simply doing his job.

"She thinks that shaming a hardworking, honest man is fine. She could have simply cancelled the ride, but she chose to mock him in front of millions," wrote one commenter.

Another user asked, "If you need that much comfort, why not book a car? Why choose a bike if you’re going to mock the person riding it?"

Many expressed disappointment over the lack of empathy shown. "It’s really disheartening to see someone go out of their way to humiliate a person simply doing their job. She could’ve cancelled the ride quietly. But instead, she made it content," another comment read.

Despite the backlash, Mattu did not delete the video but instead restricted comments on the post. Users continue to call on the ride hailing platform to take appropriate action.