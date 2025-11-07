Woman shares harrowing experience of harassment by Rapido driver in Bengaluru. See post

In a new turn of events, a woman has accused a Rapido bike taxi driver of sexually harassing her during a ride in central Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The incident, which reportedly occurred on November 6, came to light after the woman shared her ordeal on social media, prompting swift responses from both Bengaluru police and Rapido. The woman shared her distressing experience with a Rapido rider in Bengaluru on social media, urging others to speak up against harassment.(Instagram)

In her post, the woman said she had booked a Rapido ride to return to her PG accommodation from Church Street when the driver allegedly tried to touch her inappropriately while riding. “The captain tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I couldn’t even process it, let alone record it,” she wrote, adding that she felt too scared to get off the bike mid-ride as she was unfamiliar with the area.

According to her account, she was in tears by the time she reached her destination. A bystander intervened after noticing her distress and confronted the driver, who allegedly apologized but then gestured threateningly before leaving. “I’m sharing this because no woman should have to go through something like this - not in a cab, not on a bike, not anywhere. this is not the first time something similar has happened to me. but today i just couldn't stay silent because of how unsafe i felt,” she wrote, urging others to remain alert and speak up against harassment.

The Bengaluru City Police, responding to her post, asked her to share the location details and contact information for further investigation.

Rapido also issued a public statement expressing concern over the driver’s conduct. “We are concerned to learn about the captain’s inappropriate conduct during your recent ride. Your safety and comfort remain our top priorities. Kindly allow us some time to investigate the matter in detail,” the company posted.

Several social media users also responded to the post, sharing messages of support and comfort.