Bengaluru sees daily addition of 2,774 vehicles, 86,014 vehicles registered in October: Report

Bengaluru’s already jam-packed roads grew even busier in October, with an average of 2,774 new vehicles joining the city’s traffic each day. The spike, driven by festive-season sales and recent GST rate cuts, saw a massive jump from 56,831 registrations in September to 86,014 in October, one of the steepest month-on-month increases in recent years. This resulted in a jump from 56,831 in September to 86,014 in October, worsening traffic congestion in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

According to data from the transport department, nearly 1,900 of the new daily additions were two-wheelers, while over 500 were cars, said a report by The Times of India. In comparison, September’s daily average stood at 1,894 vehicles, a clear sign that the Dasara-Deepavali shopping rush and tax incentives motivated buyers to make their purchases before the year’s end.

While the surge points to strong consumer sentiment, it also worsens the city’s long-standing traffic woes. Bengaluru now has 1.2 crore registered vehicles, including 83.8 lakh two-wheelers and 24 lakh cars, putting immense strain on its road infrastructure. With public transport expansion lagging behind demand, more commuters continue to opt for private vehicles, said the report.

Officials credited the spike to the GST reduction announced in late September, which lowered tax on two-wheelers up to 350cc and small cars to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.

The tax relief also brought good news for the state’s coffers. Transport Commissioner Yogeesh AM revealed that the department’s revenue rose by ₹230 crore in October 2025 compared to the same month last year. Revenue increased from ₹1,157 crore in October 2024 to ₹1,387 crore this year, with car registrations under ₹10 lakh up by nearly 4,000 units.

The transport department, one of Karnataka’s top revenue generators, has now set an ambitious ₹15,000-crore target for 2025–26, buoyed by the strong sales momentum seen this festive season.

