RCB's sale sparks interest from Bengaluru billionaires Nikhil Kamath, Ranjan Pai: Report

As global liquor giant Diageo gears up to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the reigning IPL champions and one of the league’s most high-profile franchises, speculation is running high about who might take over the iconic team. The IPL franchise, valued over 1 billion dollars, requires a local connection for potential buyers to resonate with its fanbase.(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

Among the prominent Bengaluru names being discussed are Nikhil Kamath, cofounder of Zerodha, and Ranjan Pai, head of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said a report by The Times of India. Both billionaires hail from Karnataka and have the financial muscle to compete for a team expected to be valued at well over 1 billion dollars. Observers said any potential buyer or consortium will likely seek a strong local connection to resonate with RCB’s massive fanbase and gain credibility within the state’s political and business circles.

Diageo officially confirmed on Wednesday that the sale process for RCB is underway.

According to some sources, a consortium featuring Kamath, Pai, and Adar Poonawalla could be exploring a joint bid for the franchise, said the report. Forbes estimates Kamath’s net worth at 2.5 billion dollars and Pai’s at 2.8 billion dollars.

In 2022, Forbes valued RCB at just over 1 billion dollars, a figure that is likely much higher now following their championship win. A report by investment advisory firm Houlihan Lokey pegged the IPL’s total business value at 18.5 billion dollars and its brand value at 3.9 billion dollars in 2025. Within this, RCB leads all franchises with an impressive 269 million dollars brand valuation.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.