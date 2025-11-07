Monkeys cause stir at Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2, safely relocated after week-long mischief: Report

In an unusual turn of events, two monkeys were seen roaming around the premises of Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 in Bengaluru for almost a week, leaving passengers and airport staff both amused and alarmed. Authorities confirmed that this was the first instance of monkeys entering the Bengaluru airport premises. The monkeys which might have wandered in from Bengaluru's Devanahalli area, were rescued and relocated by airport staff. (HT)

ALSO READ | Explained: Why Sugarcane farmers are protesting in Karnataka

The simian visitors quickly became a talking point on social media, as travellers shared pictures and videos of the duo casually exploring the terminal’s landscaped gardens. At one point, the monkeys were spotted near the domestic departure area and the outdoor smoking zone, prompting immediate intervention from airport security, said a report by The Times of India.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru ‘dirt bike’ adventure: Viral Panathur video shows techies riding through trenches

The airport’s wildlife management team, which typically handles bird strike prevention, was called in to deal with the unexpected guests. Acting promptly, they managed to capture the monkeys without causing them any harm and later handed them over to the forest department for relocation.

ALSO READ | Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat to launch on Nov 8, cut travel time by 2 hours. Check details

Preliminary findings indicated that the animals likely wandered in from Devanahalli, an area known for its sizeable monkey population, said the report. Authorities are now investigating how the creatures managed to breach airport boundaries and reach such a high-security zone.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that flight operations were unaffected by the entry of the monkeys and continued smoothly throughout the incident. The team responded swiftly, ensuring safety for both passengers and the animals, he said. The monkeys have been safely relocated, and enhanced measures are being put in place to prevent similar occurrences, the official stated further.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.