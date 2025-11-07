Explained: Why Sugarcane farmers are protesting in Karnataka

Protests by sugarcane farmers across northern Karnataka, particularly in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Haveri, and Vijayapura, have entered their second week, as farmers continue to demand a higher price of ₹3,500 per tonne for their crop. What began as a sit-in at Belagavi’s Gurlapur Cross has now intensified into a large-scale agitation.(HT_PRINT)

What began as a sit-in at Belagavi’s Gurlapur Cross has now intensified into a large-scale agitation that has drawn attention from both the state and central governments.

What are farmers demanding?

Farmers are demanding a Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of ₹3,500 per tonne for sugarcane, claiming that the existing price fixed by the Centre does not cover their production costs and debt burden.

Many have accused sugar factories of making heavy deductions towards harvesting and transport, further reducing their income.

Farmer leaders have also said that they would withdraw their protest only if the state announces a higher price by Thursday evening. Until then, they have vowed to continue their agitation, refusing to meet the Chief Minister in Bengaluru.

With sugar recovery rates averaging around 10.5%, farmers argue that the current Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) does not reflect their production costs. They insist that mills should pay ₹3,500 per tonne, and if they fail to do so, the state government should bridge the gap.

Over the last few days, protests have turned tense, slippers were allegedly thrown at Minister Shivanand Patil’s car in Belagavi, and roads were blocked with tyre burnings and effigy demonstrations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that the FRP is decided by the Central Government, not the state. “The FRP fixation is done by the Centre every year. This year too, it was announced on May 6,” he said, adding that the state government can only implement the Centre’s decision and ensure that farmers receive their dues.

According to Siddaramaiah, the current FRP is ₹3,550 per tonne, including harvesting and transport costs, at a 10.25% recovery rate. The price can vary depending on recovery levels, increasing or decreasing by ₹3.46 for every 0.1% change.

The Chief Minister has called for a meeting with sugar mill owners and farmer leaders to find a resolution and has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an urgent appointment to discuss the issue. He appealed to farmers not to block highways, calling the protest “sincere but misled.”

Centre vs State blame game

The protest has sparked a political tussle between the Congress-led state government and the BJP-led Centre.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Siddaramaiah of “lying and indulging in petty politics,” asserting that Karnataka’s ethanol allocation for 2025-26 is 116.31 crore litres, not the lower figure the CM claimed. Joshi said the FRP, based on a 10.5% recovery rate, is already ₹3,636 per tonne, and urged the state to resolve issues related to harvesting and transport deductions instead of blaming the Centre.

Farmers’ representatives have refused to go to Bengaluru for talks, arguing that doing so would “send a wrong message” to their fellow protestors.

“We will withdraw our protest only if the government announces a higher price. If sugar factories fail to pay ₹3,500 per tonne, the state should pay the balance,” said farmer leader Chunappa Pujari.

What happens next?

The outcome of Friday’s meetings in Bengaluru is expected to decide whether the protests will continue or wind down. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the government’s response will be “mostly pro-farmer.”

(With PTI, ANI inputs)