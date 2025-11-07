Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Slippers thrown at Karnataka minister’s car as sugarcane farmers’ protest intensifies

Nov 07, 2025

The protest by sugarcane farmers demanding a higher price for their produce entered its eighth day in Belagavi on Thursday.

Protesting sugarcane farmers in Karnataka allegedly threw slippers at State Minister Shivanand Patil's car when he was leaving the protest site in Belagavi on November 6.

Chikkodi: Farmers protest on the fifth consecutive day demanding fixation of sugarcane price, in Chikkodi, Karnataka, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (PTI)
The Karnataka Minister met the protesting farmers in Belagavi.

Addressing reports of a possible National Highway blockade, Minister Shivananad Patil said, “I am here to make an appeal, not to escalate the situation. The power to fix sugarcane prices does not lie with the state government--it is under the jurisdiction of the Central Government,” said Patil.

“The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) is decided by the Centre. The Union Minister for Sugar, who is also from our state, has not yet taken any initiative. The authority and responsibility to resolve this issue rest with the Central Government,” he added.

CM will met sugar mill owners: Patil

Earlier, Patil informed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet with all sugar mill owners across the state on Friday, and that the final decision will be taken there.

“Tomorrow, the Chief Minister has convened a meeting with all sugar mill owners across the state. A final decision will be taken there. Based on that outcome, we will determine how best to extend support to our farmers,” he said.

"The farmers' protest so far has been sincere, and we will make every effort to strengthen their movement. I will personally visit the protest site tomorrow," Patil told reporters.

CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an urgent appointment to discuss the "serious situation arising out of the ongoing agitation by sugarcane farmers" in North Karnataka, particularly in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Vijayanagara, Bidar, Gadag, Hubli-Dharwad and Haveri districts.

The Chief Minister stated in the letter, dated November 6, that, despite the State Government's sustained efforts to engage both farmers and sugar mill owners in dialogue, the agitation has intensified, and a growing sense of unrest is emerging among the farming community.

Farmers' unions, meanwhile, have hinted at intensifying their agitation if no concrete decision emerges from Friday's meeting.

The Chief Minister's review with industry stakeholders is expected to play a decisive role in determining the course of the protest and potential relief measures for farmers.

