Farmers to lay siege to Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha on August 20 over sugarcane dues, pricing issues

Bengaluru is set to witness a major farmers’ protest on August 20, as members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association announced plans to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha, pressing the government to meet their long-pending demands, reported The Hindu. Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday, H. Bhagyaraj, president of the sugarcane growers’ association, said farmers would also stage a ‘satyagraha’ at Freedom Park on the same day.

Although the nation marked Independence Day on August 15, farmers had little to celebrate, Bhagyaraj remarked, accusing the government of failing to ensure scientific pricing for agricultural produce. He demanded that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for the 2025-26 season be fixed at ₹4,500 per tonne, with harvesting and transportation costs borne by sugar factories.

Farmers also flagged the issue of unscientific weighing scales, which they said led to repeated losses. They insisted that factories should install weighing machines in open view so farmers could monitor the process themselves.

The association further alleged that sugar mills owe farmers a staggering ₹950 crore in pending dues, and urged the government to clear these payments immediately.

On the issue of fertiliser shortage, Bhagyaraj accused both the State and Centre of politicising the matter. He demanded that authorities ensure smooth supply and act strictly against traders who create artificial scarcity by hoarding stocks or selling them above the official price.

“Farmers cannot continue to suffer due to government inaction and factory negligence. On August 20, we will make our voice heard at Vidhana Soudha,” Bhagyaraj declared.