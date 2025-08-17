Karnataka MLA sparks row claiming DK Shivakumar will be CM after December

Political tremors were felt in Karnataka Congress after Channagiri MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga on Saturday publicly declared that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would take over as chief minister “after December” this year Karnataka's Channagiri MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga.

The remark, made at a local event, immediately triggered controversy within the ruling party. Shivaganga was quoted as saying that Shivakumar’s elevation was already decided and that it was only a matter of time before the transition took place.

Notice will be issued: DK Shivakumar

Reacting sharply, Shivakumar distanced himself from the statement and stressed party discipline. “It was made very clear that no one should comment on the Chief Minister’s tenure, power-sharing or other issues. MLAs must follow the party line and avoid creating confusion. Since (Basavaraju) Shivaganga has crossed the line, a notice will be issued against him,” DK Shivakumar quoted him as a saying.

The episode once again brings the spotlight back on the long-simmering leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar. Ever since the Congress returned to power in Karnataka in May 2023, speculation has persisted about a “rotational CM” formula, under which Siddaramaiah would hold office for the first half of the term before passing the baton to Shivakumar.

While both leaders have publicly denied any such agreement, their supporters within the party have often made claims or dropped hints, sparking repeated friction. The latest remark by Shivaganga has reignited chatter about whether a leadership change is on the cards by the end of the year.

With the Lok Sabha elections behind them and panchayat polls due next year, the Congress high command in Delhi has so far maintained silence on the issue, urging both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to stay united.