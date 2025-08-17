‘India’s most expensive metro but…': Bengaluru Metro commuter flags extra luggage fee, sparks debate online

A Bengaluru commuter has raised questions over Namma Metro’s policy of charging separately for oversized luggage, claiming he was asked to pay ₹30 for carrying a suitcase during his ride. The post, shared on X, has sparked a wider discussion on whether the fee is justified. A metro commuter flags being charged for long-sized bags in Namma Metro.

Also Read - Bengaluru apartment residents fix potholes themselves after repeated pleas to BBMP go unheard

Take a look at the post

The complaint came from user Avinash Chanchal, who wrote, “I am absolutely stunned that I had to pay ₹30 in the Bangalore metro for this bag. The Bangalore metro is already the most expensive in the country, and this just adds to the burden. This is just another example of how the @OfficialBMRCL is excluding people from accessing the metro.”

The post quickly gathered traction, with several commuters weighing in. While some backed Chanchal, others argued that large bags take up unnecessary space and should be charged.

One user countered: “Stop moaning. If the bag is bigger than what can fit in the scanner, you pay. I’ve carried a suitcase and backpack multiple times without being charged because they fit within the limits. It’s about not inconveniencing others.”

Also Read - Bengaluru’s startup hub Koramangala grapples with bad roads, social media outrage grows

Another commuter suggested the fee would make sense only if there was dedicated storage: “Honestly, I’d be okay with paying if they had space for luggage. But paying extra just to hold it makes little sense.”

Some, however, pointed out that metro restrictions are not limited to luggage. “At least they let you carry the bag. Try bringing alcohol or a drill—they won’t even let you in,” one user remarked.

Others linked the issue to Bengaluru’s wider mobility crisis. “Traffic is so messed up here that even if they charge three times more, people still have no choice but to use the metro. Feels like authorities don’t want to fix infra problems just to keep people dependent,” another commuter wrote.