Fire at Bengaluru manufacturing unit claims five lives, including two children

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a devastating fire engulfed a plastic mat production unit in the Nagarathpet locality of central Bengaluru, tragically claiming the lives of five individuals. The victims included a family of four and a neighbour who were all caught in the blaze as it tore through the premises. A plastic mat production unit in Bengaluru claimed the lives of five individuals, including two children aged 7 and 5.(Representative)

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Madan Kumar, his wife Sangeetha (33) and their two young sons - Nitish, aged 7, and Vihan, aged 5. A neighbour, Suresh Kumar, aged 26, also died in the fire.

According to fire officials, the control room received an emergency alert at around 3:15 am. Firefighters immediately dispatched five water tankers to battle the flames. It is not yet clear if the mortal remains of the victims will be sent for post mortem procedures.

LPG cylinder blast kills 8-year-old boy, injuries several others in Bengaluru

This incident comes just a day after a separate fire-related tragedy in the Wilson Garden area, where a suspected gas cylinder explosion resulted in one fatality and left nine others injured.

According to police reports, an LPG cylinder explosion took place in a residence located in Sriram Colony, situated in the Chinnayanapalya area of Bengaluru. The powerful blast led to the death of an eight-year-old boy identified as Mubarak.

Several others sustained injuries in the incident. Among the wounded were 35-year-old Kasturamma, 50-year-old Sarasamma, Shabeerana Banu (35), Subramani (62), Sheikh Najeed Ullah (37), and a young girl named Fatima, who is eight years old. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.