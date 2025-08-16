Leopard claws 12-year-old boy during safari at Bengaluru, forest minister orders safety review

A family trip to Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) turned frightening on Friday when a 12-year-old boy was clawed by a leopard during a safari ride. The child, who was travelling in a non-AC bus, had his hand resting near the window when a leopard leapt onto the vehicle and swiped at him. Leopard injured young boy in Bengaluru.

Speaking to The Hindu, A.V. Surya Sen, Executive Director of BBP said that the animal clawed the boy while trying to climb onto the bus. “He was injured during a non-AC safari trip when his hand was in an accessible spot near the window. The leopard, as it climbed up, clawed him. He was immediately given first aid and checked for further injuries,” he said.

Officials noted that it is not unusual for leopards to jump on safari buses and grip the protective window mesh. To minimise risks, BBP maintains that all vehicles are fitted with mesh covering and camera slots, and drivers are repeatedly instructed to caution passengers.

The incident drew a sharp response from Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, who expressed shock and directed authorities to tighten safety. He instructed park officials to reinforce all safari vehicles with secure mesh and provide designated photography slots, while also ensuring that tourists are clearly warned. Khandre has also ordered that safari tickets carry cautionary messages about safety protocols.

Spread over 20 hectares, BBP’s leopard safari is South India’s first and the country’s largest. The latest incident, however, has renewed concerns about safety practices and tourist awareness during wildlife interactions.