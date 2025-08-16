Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Karnataka woman refuses to use free bus rides under Shakti Scheme, sparks online debate

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 11:56 am IST

A woman's decision to forgo free bus travel in Karnataka has sparked a viral debate online, with opinions divided on civic responsibility versus privilege.

The Congress government’s Shakti scheme in Karnataka, which allows women to travel for free on state-run buses, has been widely hailed and even emulated by other states. But an X post by a woman who chose not to avail the benefit has triggered an intense debate online about subsidies and personal responsibility.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is returning to a uniform blue-and-white scheme.(HT Photo)

Take a look at the post

In her post, a user named Sahana shared that she always buys her bus ticket despite being eligible for free travel. “I feel so happy and proud whenever I pay for my bus ticket. The conductor asks—why? No Aadhaar card? And I reply—No sir, I don’t take free tickets. Till date, I have never travelled using a free ticket. I don’t want to put more burden on my state or country by using these freebies,” she wrote.

Her remarks quickly went viral, with netizens split down the middle. Some applauded her decision as an act of civic responsibility, while others dismissed it as a display of privilege.

One user wrote, “Good for you. India needs more people like you who are helping out their poor brethren. Kudos.” Another commented, “I salute you. I don’t have a ration card, I don’t use gas subsidy, and I will not work for any organisation that discriminates by caste.”

But there was also criticism. “Incorrect spin given here. None of us should consume state subsidy, whether for cooking gas, healthcare or travel. These schemes are meant for the disadvantaged, not those of us favoured by birth lottery,” a person argued.

Others struck a middle ground, suggesting the question was not about privilege alone but about balance. “There’s nothing wrong with accepting freebies, but one should carefully consider whether they truly need them and at what hidden cost, since they can be recovered later through inflation,” a user said.

