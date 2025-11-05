Edit Profile
    Karnataka farmer dies after setting himself on fire outside DC office over land compensation delay

    The deceased, a resident of Karnataka's Mandya district, took the drastic step after waiting several years for compensation in a land acquisition case.

    Published on: Nov 05, 2025 12:09 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A 55-year-old farmer from Mandya district, who had allegedly set himself ablaze in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office over a long-pending compensation issue, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

    The police added that no formal complaint has been filed yet regarding the circumstances that led to the farmer’s act.
    The deceased, identified as MD Manjegowda, a resident of Moodanahalli in KR Pet taluk, reportedly took the drastic step after waiting several years for compensation in a land acquisition case, news agency PTI reported.

    Despite repeated requests, he had neither received the compensation amount nor been allotted alternative land, according to preliminary information.

    Police said the incident occurred at Cauvery Park, located opposite the DC office, where Manjegowda allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire. Bystanders immediately rushed to his aid and took him to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).

    As he had sustained over 60% burn injuries, he was later shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. However, doctors confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

    “We have not received any complaint from his family so far. Once we do, we will verify the claims and initiate the necessary investigation,” the officer said.

    (With agency inputs)

