‘They really destroyed MG Road’: Viral post exposes Bengaluru’s patchwork mess

The user wrote that with so many patch jobs, it’s nearly impossible to enjoy a smooth ride anymore, a sentiment that quickly struck a chord with thousands online.

The post, shared under the caption “They really destroyed the MG Road,” shows what once was one of Bengaluru’s most iconic stretches now riddled with uneven pothole patchwork and rough surfaces.

A Reddit post showing the sorry state of Bengaluru’s MG Road has gone viral, sparking outrage among city residents.

“If this is the situation for MG Road, we are doomed,” one user commented, summing up what many feel about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure. Another quipped, “At least you have patches instead of potholes. Take a drive on Sarjapur Road and you’ll start loving MG Road!”

Others compared the city’s roads to those in smaller towns, calling out the irony of Bengaluru paying one of the highest road taxes in India.

“This is Bengaluru with its highest road tax. My hometown Bhubaneswar’s roads are way better, and it’s a tier-2 city, mind you,” one Redditor wrote.

Another added, “Same here. I come from Lucknow, a tier-2 city with better infrastructure. Bengaluru can’t hope to match it in the next 15 years.”

One user shared a deeply personal experience that struck a chord:

“My wife got pregnant, and naturally I was told to drive slow and avoid bumps. That’s when I realised how horrible the roads are here. I couldn’t go five seconds without worrying about the next pothole or patch. We had to wait till the 7th month to travel to Kochi, and I could immediately feel the difference. I’ve always defended Bengaluru, but this time I realised we’ve normalised bad roads way too much.”