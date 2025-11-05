Edit Profile
    ‘They really destroyed MG Road’: Viral post exposes Bengaluru’s patchwork mess

    Bengaluru's MG Road faces criticism as residents share their grievances about the city's poor road conditions. 

    Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 11:29 AM IST
    By Anagha Deshpande
    A Reddit post showing the sorry state of Bengaluru’s MG Road has gone viral, sparking outrage among city residents.

    Redditors compared the city’s roads to those in smaller towns, calling out the irony of Bengaluru paying one of the highest road taxes in India. (Reddit)
    Redditors compared the city’s roads to those in smaller towns, calling out the irony of Bengaluru paying one of the highest road taxes in India. (Reddit)

    The post, shared under the caption “They really destroyed the MG Road,” shows what once was one of Bengaluru’s most iconic stretches now riddled with uneven pothole patchwork and rough surfaces.

    The user wrote that with so many patch jobs, it’s nearly impossible to enjoy a smooth ride anymore, a sentiment that quickly struck a chord with thousands online.

    (Also Read: 150 crore error in Bengaluru Metro fare hike? Tejasvi Surya accuses BMRCL of miscalculation)

    Check out his post here:

    They really destroyed the MG road.
    byu/ProfessionalPin6881 inbangalore

    “If this is the situation for MG Road, we are doomed,” one user commented, summing up what many feel about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure. Another quipped, “At least you have patches instead of potholes. Take a drive on Sarjapur Road and you’ll start loving MG Road!”

    Others compared the city’s roads to those in smaller towns, calling out the irony of Bengaluru paying one of the highest road taxes in India.

    “This is Bengaluru with its highest road tax. My hometown Bhubaneswar’s roads are way better, and it’s a tier-2 city, mind you,” one Redditor wrote.

    Another added, “Same here. I come from Lucknow, a tier-2 city with better infrastructure. Bengaluru can’t hope to match it in the next 15 years.”

    One user shared a deeply personal experience that struck a chord:

    “My wife got pregnant, and naturally I was told to drive slow and avoid bumps. That’s when I realised how horrible the roads are here. I couldn’t go five seconds without worrying about the next pothole or patch. We had to wait till the 7th month to travel to Kochi, and I could immediately feel the difference. I’ve always defended Bengaluru, but this time I realised we’ve normalised bad roads way too much.”

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru Airport commute set to get smoother as Hebbal flyover loop nears completion)

