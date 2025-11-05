Bengaluru Airport commute set to get smoother as Hebbal flyover loop nears completion

According to a post shared by the BDA on X (formerly Twitter), the new loop will enhance access from North Bengaluru areas such as Yelahanka, Jakkur, and Sahakaranagar to the city centre.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) announced that construction of the new loop connecting the Hebbal flyover, aimed at easing travel between Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and the city, is progressing swiftly.

All civil works for the columns have been completed, the BDA said. Installation of steel girders across three spans is pending, with fabrication for Span No. 1 already completed and painting work currently underway. For Spans 2 and 3, a 30-member team is actively carrying out welding and fabrication work.

Once the loop is completed, vehicles arriving from Kempegowda International Airport towards the city are expected to experience uninterrupted and smoother movement.

Dedicated lanes for traffic from Yelahanka, Sahakaranagar, and Jakkur will further streamline the flow, significantly easing congestion on the Hebbal flyover.

The BDA stated that it continues to take consistent steps to improve Bengaluru’s traffic system and ensure better connectivity across the city.

