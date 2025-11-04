Bengaluru’s Ballari Road traffic set to ease as GBA Chief orders urgent decongestion measures

The inspection, held across the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) limits, focused on decongesting key bottlenecks between Hebbal, Kodigehalli, and Yelahanka, a corridor notorious for gridlocks and commuter delays.

In a bid to ease persistent traffic snarls on Ballari Road, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, IAS, conducted an on-ground inspection on Saturday and issued a set of urgent directions to civic, Metro, and NHAI officials to implement immediate relief measures.

Rao instructed agencies to clear debris and unused materials from completed Metro work zones and to asphalt the Hebbal flyover to improve vehicle movement. He also directed officials to repair the central road slab near Hyatt Centre and remove accumulated silt near Kodigehalli Cross culvert to prevent flooding during rains.

Other key directives included expanding connectivity between service and main roads, similar to the model at Byatarayanapura, and installing proper signage boards to improve public convenience.

The Chief Commissioner also asked officials to study the feasibility of constructing a skywalk at Byatarayanapura Junction, where pedestrian movement has increased significantly. Additionally, he emphasized drain cleaning and slab repairs, and urgent action to resolve waterlogging near Yelahanka railway bridge, which often slows down peak-hour traffic.

Officials from BNCC, Metro, and NHAI were present during the inspection and have been tasked with submitting a compliance report on the progress of the measures in the coming days.

Rao shared details of the inspection on X (formerly Twitter), calling for tighter coordination between departments to ensure swift on-ground results.

(Also Read: Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru: Will 13.76-km stretch be operational in May 2026? Here’s what we know)