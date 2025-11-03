Spot someone littering? Record a video and earn ₹250 in Bengaluru’s new clean-street drive: Report

If you’ve ever been frustrated watching someone toss garbage on Bengaluru’s streets, the city now has a way for you to take action, and get rewarded for it. The initiative by Bengaluru's GBA aims to tackle the city's littering problem. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), along with Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), is launching a new citizen-participation drive that pays residents ₹250 for reporting instances of public littering, a report by the NDTV stated. Anyone who captures a video of people dumping waste on the streets and shares it with officials will be eligible for the cash reward.

ALSO READ | How a Bengaluru metro commuter and station staff helped reunite 6-yr-old lost girl with her mother

A dedicated WhatsApp number and social media handles will soon be released for residents to submit videos, and a mobile app designed specifically for reporting littering is in development and expected to go live within a week, the report said.

This campaign builds on the city’s recent efforts to combat waste mismanagement. Just last week, GBA rolled out the “Garbage Dumping Festival,” warning residents that trash discarded on roads could be returned to their doorsteps as a symbolic “gift.” The move was intended to shame repeat offenders and discourage open dumping.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees coolest October in three years despite below-average rainfall? Here's what IMD data says

BSWML CEO Karigowda spoke to the publication and noted that despite having nearly 5,000 autos collecting both dry and wet waste from homes daily, some citizens still choose to throw garbage on the roads. The new video-based reporting and penalty system aims to change that behaviour, the report said.

ALSO READ | Namma Metro Phase 3: 28.4-KM corridor in Bengaluru linking JP Nagar to Hebbal expected to be completed by 2031

Think of it as a return gift to create awareness, Karigowda said, adding that offenders will not only get their garbage back but also face a ₹2,000 fine for littering.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.