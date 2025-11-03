Edit Profile
    How a Bengaluru metro commuter and station staff helped reunite 6-yr-old lost girl with her mother

    A 6-year-old girl separated from her mother at Majestic Metro Station in Bengaluru was safely reunited thanks to a commuter's quick actions.

    Published on: Nov 3, 2025 3:34 PM IST
    By Yamini C S
    A six-year-old girl who was separated from her mother amid the weekend rush at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station - Majestic in Bengaluru was safely reunited with her family on Saturday afternoon, thanks to the presence of mind of a commuter and the swift coordination of Metro staff.

    Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) commended both the passenger and the Metro staff for their quick and responsible action (X/@bykarthikreddy)
    The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm on November 1, Saturday, when the child got separated from her mother in the busy Majestic interchange station. A fellow passenger who noticed the young girl alone immediately handed her over to the station’s security personnel. Acting promptly, Metro officials alerted all station controllers across the network to help trace the missing mother.

    Following a coordinated search, the mother was located at Mahakavi Kuvempu Metro Station. Metro staff ensured her quick return to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic, where the child was reunited with her.

    Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) commended both the passenger and the Metro staff for their quick and responsible action, which helped avert a distressing situation.

    “A 6-year-old girl who got separated from her mother at Majestic Metro Station was safely traced and reunited, thanks to the prompt efforts of BMRCL staff,” the BMRCL wrote in a social media post on X.

