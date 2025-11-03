Namma Metro Phase 3: 28.4-KM corridor in Bengaluru linking JP Nagar to Hebbal expected to be completed by 2031

After several months of delay, the much-awaited Phase 3 of Namma Metro is finally moving towards execution. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced plans to invite tenders for the construction of the 28.4-kilometre corridor linking JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura in Hebbal. With the detailed planning phase now complete, BMRCL is set to proceed with construction. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

The Central Government had approved this stretch nearly a year ago, but the tendering process was repeatedly postponed, attracting criticism from citizens. Officials explained that the delay was mainly due to the complex design requirements of the double-decker viaduct, which combines a metro line and a flyover on the same structure. With the detailed planning phase now complete, BMRCL is set to proceed with construction, as per a report by Bangalore Mirror.

Reportedly, the project will be divided into ten construction packages, covering viaducts, metro stations, and depots. The corridor will pass through key areas such as JP Nagar, Kamakya, Kadirenahalli, Hosakerehalli, KHB Colony, Kamakshipalya, Mysuru Road, Nagarabhavi Circle, Papareddypalya, Sumanahalli Cross, Nagashettihalli, and Kempapura. The line will include 30 stations, with seven interchange points connecting to existing and upcoming metro routes.

A major highlight of Phase 3 is the introduction of India’s first double-decker integrated structure, stretching a total of 37.12 kilometres. This includes the 28.4-kilometre JP Nagar–Kempapura corridor and an 8.6-kilometre elevated section between Hosahalli (Magadi Road) and Kadabagere. The estimated cost of this unique double-decker project stands at ₹9,700 crore, approved by the State Cabinet in September.

Funding for the project will come from multiple sources — the State Government will bear 50% of the cost, the Central Government will contribute 10%, and the remaining 40% will be arranged through loans.

The overall Phase 3 project cost is estimated at ₹15,611 crore. For comparison, Phase 1 (42 km) rose from ₹6,395 crore to ₹14,133 crore, while Phase 2 (72 km) expanded from ₹26,405 crore to ₹40,614 crore. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide a loan of ₹7,577 crore for Phase 3, which includes procurement of new rolling stock.

Originally, BMRCL had aimed to complete the corridor and start operations by 2029, but with delays in planning and tendering, the project is now expected to be ready by 2031.

Bengaluru currently has a 97-kilometre operational metro network, carrying nearly 10 lakh passengers daily, making it the second-largest metro system in India after Delhi. The Delhi Metro runs a 394-kilometre network serving over 65 lakh commuters every day. Bengaluru is followed by Mumbai (82.2 km), Kolkata (74 km), Hyderabad (62.7 km), and Ahmedabad (54 km) in terms of metro coverage.

The upcoming Phase 3A (Blue Line) — connecting Sarjapur to Hebbal — will further enhance the city’s metro map. Spanning 36.59 kilometres, it will feature 14.45 km of underground tunnels and 22.14 km of elevated tracks, with 28 stations (11 underground and 17 elevated). This route is expected to significantly ease congestion on major arterial roads and improve access between residential areas and key IT corridors.

Although metro fares in Bengaluru are slightly higher compared to other cities — a 30-kilometre ride costs around ₹90 — commuters continue to rely on the metro for its speed, comfort, and reliability.

With tender invitations set to begin soon, Phase 3 marks a major milestone in Bengaluru’s journey towards a more efficient and interconnected public transport system, reinforcing its position as one of India’s fastest-growing urban metro hubs.