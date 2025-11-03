Edit Profile
    Biker in Bengaluru ties horse to scooter, pulls it through busy road. Watch

    In the disturbing footage, the horse can be seen struggling to keep up with the moving scooter as vehicles rush past.

    Published on: Nov 3, 2025 11:43 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A video showing shocking animal cruelty on Bengaluru roads is making rounds on social media platform X. The clip shows a biker tying a horse to his scooter and dragging it through busy city streets.

    The horse appeared terrified and exhausted. (X@Karnataka Portfolio)
    The horse appeared terrified and exhausted. (X@Karnataka Portfolio)

    In the disturbing footage, the horse can be seen struggling to keep up with the moving scooter as vehicles rush past.

    Also read| Fans chant ‘India, India’ at Bengaluru Airport, celebrate on streets after historic win

    The biker, without a helmet, is seen holding his phone, seemingly recording the act for social media. The horse appeared terrified and exhausted.

    The video quickly went viral, with users expressing shock and anger at the apparent lack of compassion displayed. Many have criticised the man’s actions as not only illegal but also deeply unethical, emphasising that animals are sentient beings capable of feeling pain and fear.

    Social media reaction:

    ''This is so bad, heartless people roaming in the roads punish him,'' a user said.

    ''There is no number plate in the front, using phone while riding & of course no helmet,'' a second user wrote tagging official handle of Bengaluru traffic police.

    Also read| Rider uses frying pan as helmet to dodge traffic fine

    In a separate news, a pillion rider near the Roopena Agrahara area of the city was recently spotted attempting to evade a traffic challan in the most unconventional way possible, by wearing a frying pan on his head instead of a helmet.

    The unusual sight, shared widely on social media, left both onlookers and traffic police stunned. The man was seen confidently balancing the kitchen utensil as though it were a certified safety helmet, while his companion navigated through traffic.

