Dance, cheers, firecrackers: Fans chant ‘India, India’ at Bengaluru airport, celebrate on streets after historic win

After the Indian women’s cricket team secured a historic win in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 finals, residents of Bengaluru celebrated with immense joy. Streets, markets, and even the airport buzzed with excitement as people expressed their happiness and pride. Horns blared, drums beat, and people waved flags, while colourful banners and posters adorned public spaces, reflecting the pride and excitement that the win brought to the city.
Videos capturing the celebrations quickly went viral on social media, showing people of all ages rejoicing in the streets. Groups of fans could be seen dancing, singing, and shouting at the top of their voices, while others gathered in small clusters to cheer together. Shops and cafes joined in the revelry, with many offering special discounts and treats to commemorate the moment.
A video shared by the Karnataka portfolio on X captures the excitement at Bengaluru airport following India's historic win. In the clip, passengers can be seen cheering loudly, chanting “India! India!”. The airport terminal buzzed with energy as fans expressed their joy at the team’s remarkable achievement. Many travelers joined in the spontaneous festivities, taking photos and recording videos to share on social media.
The Indian women’s cricket team achieved a historic milestone by winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. In an intense final at DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, India narrowly defeated South Africa to lift the coveted trophy.
The victory sparked celebrations across Mumbai, the country’s entertainment hub. Fans took to the streets, honking horns and waving flags, while public spaces and marketplaces were filled with jubilant crowds. Social media quickly lit up with videos and images of people rejoicing across the city.
Bollywood celebrities also joined in the celebrations. Stars including Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Shraddha Kapoor shared their excitement online, congratulating the team on the historic achievement.