Dance, cheers, firecrackers: Fans chant ‘India, India’ at Bengaluru airport, celebrate on streets after historic win

After the Indian women’s cricket team secured a historic win in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 finals, residents of Bengaluru celebrated with immense joy. Streets, markets, and even the airport buzzed with excitement as people expressed their happiness and pride. Horns blared, drums beat, and people waved flags, while colourful banners and posters adorned public spaces, reflecting the pride and excitement that the win brought to the city. Videos capturing the celebrations quickly went viral on social media, showing people of all ages rejoicing. (Image-Instagram(Karnataka Portfolio))

Videos capturing the celebrations quickly went viral on social media, showing people of all ages rejoicing in the streets. Groups of fans could be seen dancing, singing, and shouting at the top of their voices, while others gathered in small clusters to cheer together. Shops and cafes joined in the revelry, with many offering special discounts and treats to commemorate the moment.

A video shared by the Karnataka portfolio on X captures the excitement at Bengaluru airport following India's historic win. In the clip, passengers can be seen cheering loudly, chanting “India! India!”. The airport terminal buzzed with energy as fans expressed their joy at the team’s remarkable achievement. Many travelers joined in the spontaneous festivities, taking photos and recording videos to share on social media.