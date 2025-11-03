Edit Profile
    Bengaluru weather turns 'wintry': Foggy mornings, light rain predicted. Check IMD's forecast

    Bengaluru weather: Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain near 19 degrees Celsius.

    Updated on: Nov 3, 2025 8:51 AM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    Bengaluru is likely to experience foggy mornings, light rain, and cloudy skies over the next seven days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall for Karnataka’s capital city until November 8. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain near 19 degrees Celsius.

    Bengaluru will experience light rain from November 4 to November 6. (HT Photo)
    Bengaluru weekly weather forecast

    Bengaluru will continue to experience mild, comfortable weather through the first week of November, according to IMD. From 3 November to 8 November, the city is likely to see a mix of partly cloudy and generally cloudy skies, accompanied by light rain on a few days.

    On 3 November, the city will experience partly cloudy sky with temperatures ranging between 19 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels peaking around 90 per cent in the early morning. Between 4 November and 6 November, the IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain. Daytime temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while nights remain pleasant at about 19 degrees Celsius.

    By 7 and 8 November, conditions are expected to clear slightly, with partly cloudy skies and no significant weather warnings. Humidity will gradually drop from around 90 per cent to 75 per cent.

    Bengaluru is likely to experience foggy mornings, mild afternoons, and cool evenings, marking the transition toward Bengaluru’s early winter phase.

    Light rain in Bengaluru

    The weather department has forecast light rain in Bengaluru till November 6. The city will witness partly cloudy skies with light rain for two days-from November 4 to November 6.

